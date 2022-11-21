Just In
Sony Xperia 10 V Specifications Leaked: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,150mAh Battery Tipped
The Sony Xperia 10 V Android smartphone is under active development. The successor to the Sony Xperia 10 IV has surfaced on Weibo. Let's look at the leaked specifications, features, and possible price and competition of the Android smartphone from Sony.
Sony Xperia 10 V Leaked Specifications And Features
The Sony Xperia 10 IV arrived in the first half of 2022, and news about its successor has started trickling. The Sony Xperia 10 V could launch after the Xperia Ace 4 smartphone. Neither of these devices has been officially confirmed yet.
The Sony Xperia 10 V's specifications have allegedly leaked on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The Android smartphone is believed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset seems new and hasn't been featured in smartphones expected to launch in the near future.
The new chipset is reportedly based on a 4nm fabrication node. Rumors claim the SoC has superior efficiency, and improved Wi-Fi speed support compared to the previous-generation Snapdragon 695. The naming hints the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC is at the top end of the Snapdragon 600 series.
According to the latest leak, the Sony Xperia 10 V could have a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,520 pixels. The 1080p display would have a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Sony Xperia 10 IV had a screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, but the Xperia 10 V may get a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The leak claims the upcoming Sony Android smartphone has 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Sony Xperia 10 V could pack a 5,150mAh battery with support for 30w fast charging.
Sony Xperia 10 V Expected Price And Competition
Sony Xperia Android smartphones usually have desirable camera configurations. The Sony Xperia 10 IV had a 12MP + 8MP + 8MP camera setup on the back. There's no information about the camera configuration of the Sony Xperia 10 V, but rumors indicate Sony might use the same configuration as the smartphone's predecessor.
The Sony Xperia 10 IV sells for around $365, which translates to approximately ₹30,000. If the Sony Xperia 10 V launches near the ₹30,000 mark, it could compete with the top-end variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series, Samsung Galaxy A53, Google Pixel 6a, and several others.
