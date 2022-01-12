Tecno POP 5 LTE With Dual Cameras, Android Go Launched In India; Features, Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tecno is one of the popular brands when it comes to affordable and budget smartphones. The company has been expanding its product offering in recent times. The latest one from the brand is the Tecno POP 5 LTE, which packs some attractive features. The Tecno POP 5 LTE was launched in India and ships in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment.

Tecno POP 5 LTE Price, Availability In India

The Tecno POP 5 LTE is available in a single configuration of 2GB RAM paired with 32GB default storage. The phone is up for sale for Rs. 6,299 and will begin shipping from January 16. Buyers can choose from Ice Blue, DeepSea Luster, and Turquoise Cyan color options. The introductory offer for the Tecno POP 5 LTE is available on Amazon.

Tecno POP 5 LTE Features

The Tecno POP 5 LTE is one of the latest affordable smartphones in the Indian market. The smartphone flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The punch-hole display offers 1600 x 720 pixels resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Other aspects of the display include 480 nits of peak brightness and a 2.5D curved glass design. Speaking of the design, the Tecno POP 5 LTE also includes an IPX2 splash-resistant framework. Going under the hood, the smartphone draws power from the MediaTek Helio A25 processor paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The processor is coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Like all Tecno smartphones, this new one also runs HiOS 7.6 topped on the Android 11 Go version. One of the key software aspects of the Tecno POP 5 LTE is the support for 14 regional languages.

The Tecno POP 5 LTE includes a dual-camera setup with an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. The other sensor includes an AI camera that's paired with an LED flash. Additionally, there's a 5MP camera in the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The Tecno POP 5 LTE also includes a 5,000 mAh battery paired with standard charging support. It also includes the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and so on. Plus, there's a 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio support.

