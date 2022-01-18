Tecno Pop 5 Pro India Launch Officially Teased; 6000mAh Battery, Notch Display Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno launched the Tecno Pop 5 LTE last week in India. Now, the brand has confirmed to announce another device under the Pop series named the Tecno Pop 5 Pro. As the name suggests, the upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro is expected to be an upgraded version of the current Tecno Pop 5 LTE.

The battery and front panel design of the smartphone have been teased by the company. Separately, a leak has also brought a few key specs of the upcoming Tecno Pop 5 Pro to light.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro India Launch Teased

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the Tecno Pop 5 Pro in India. The official teaser confirms that the device will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery unit and the phone will feature a water-drop notch to house the front-facing camera sensor. The brand has not revealed the launch date yet. Rumors suggested the Tecno Pop 5 Pro will arrive before February 2022 in India.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro Expected Features

Apart from the battery, the brand has not shared any other key features of the device. However, PassionateGeekz has revealed few details of the Tecno Pop 5 Pro. The device will ship with a 6.52-inch HD+ display which could be an IPS or a TFT panel.

Under the hood, the Tecno Pop 5 Pro will get its power from the MediaTek Helio A22 chip paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is believed to support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion. Other details like charging support and camera features are still under wraps. We expect to get more info in the coming days.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro Expected Price

As of now, there is no hint regarding the pricing, we expect the device will cost a bit expensive compared to the Tecno Pop 5 which was announced at Rs. 6,299. This means the upcoming Pro variant will come at least under Rs. 10,000 segment.

Besides, Tecno is all set to launch the Pova Neo smartphone on January 20 in India. It will also come with a 6,000 mAh battery. Other features could include a 120Hz display, Helio G25 chipset, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India