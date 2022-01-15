Tecno Pova Neo Launching On January 20 In India; 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G25 Chip Onboard News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno recently unveiled the budget POP 5 LTE smartphone priced at Rs. 6,299 in India. Now, the brand is all set to announce the Tecno Pova Neo in the country. The brand took to its official Twitter handle to reveal that the Tecno Pova Neo is launching on January 20 in India.

Apart from this, the brand has not revealed anything yet. However, the device was originally launched last month in the international market. So, we can safely assume what it can offer in terms of specification.

Tecno Pova Neo Features In India

In terms of features, the Tecno Pova Neo will have a 6.8-inch display with support for an HD+ (1640 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There hole-punch cutout at the front to house the 8MP selfie camera. At the rear panel, the device will come with dual cameras which will include a 13MP main lens and a secondary lens.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chip which will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage that is believed to support additional storage expansion. Moreover, the device will run Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top and pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Other aspects include a physical fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, charging port, Bluetooth connectivity, and so on.

Tecno Pova Neo Expected Price & Availability In India

As of now, the pricing of the smartphone has not been revealed. The Tecno Pova Neo was launched with a price tag of NGN 75,100 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. However, a previous report suggested the Indian variant of the Tecno Pova Neo will come with a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Also, the same report claimed that Tecno will offer free earbuds worth Rs. 1,499 while purchasing the Pova Neo. Further, the phone will be available in blue and black color options and is expected to go on sale via leading e-commerce sites in India. The sale date will be announced on the launch day.

Tecno Pova Neo: How About The Competition?

The higher refresh rate and the massive battery will be the plus points for the upcoming Tecno Pova Neo. However, we will request our readers to take this as speculations as the brand has not shared any key specs of the phone. The Indian variant might also come with slight changes.

Tecno's First 5G Phone Also Coming This Month In India

Besides, the brand is also confirmed to launch its first-ever 5G smartphone Tecno Pova 5G this month in India. The smartphone is already available in the international market which was launched with features like MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 6,000 mAh battery, 50MP triple cameras, and so on.

The brand has also confirmed that Tecno Pova 5G will be priced between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000 in the country. The exact launch date of the Tecno Pova 5G is yet to be revealed.

Best Mobiles in India