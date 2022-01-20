Tecno Pova Neo With Dual-Selfie Flash Launched In India; Price, Specifications, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Tecno has announced the debut of the affordable Pova Neo smartphone. It comes with a big 6000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, a 6.8-inch display, and a curved crater design body.

The Tecno Pova Neo includes two back cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone also has 5GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded. Overall, the Tecno Pova Neo is going to encounter strong competition from phones like the Poco M3 and the Realme Narzo 30, which are both in the same price range but have stronger specs.

Tecno Pova Neo Specifications

The Tecno Pova Neo is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top. It has a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) DotNotch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness, as well as a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The brand's exclusive MemFusion feature also allows you to virtually extend the RAM by 5GB. To facilitate increased multitasking, it essentially uses the built-in storage as RAM.

The Tecno Pova Neo includes a dual rear camera arrangement with a 13MP primary sensor, an f/1.8 lens, and a quad-LED flash for images and movies. There's also an 8MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens and dual-LED flash on the phone.

The smartphone has 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card for up to 512GB in a dedicated slot. Besides, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the connectivity choices. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. A rear fingerprint sensor is also located on the phone.

Tecno has included a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities in the phone. On a single charge, the battery is said to provide up to 43 hours of talk time or 55 days of standby time. Furthermore, the phone's dimensions are 171.39x77.25x9.1mm.

How Much Does Tecno Pova Neo Cost?

The sole 6GB + 128GB storage model of the Tecno Pova Neo is priced at Rs. 12,999. The Tecno Pova Neo will be available in three colors i.e. Geek Blue, Obsidian Black, and Power Black, and will go on sale in retail outlets on January 22.

Customers who purchase the Tecno Pova Neo will receive a free pair of Tecno earbuds worth Rs. 1,499 as a bonus. Last month, the Tecno Pova Neo was introduced in Nigeria. For a single 4GB + 64GB configuration, it cost NGN 75,100 (about Rs. 13,600).

Under the hood, the TecnoPova Neo is a tiny performer with a wide range of spectacular features. It's all prepared to provide a satisfying gaming, photographic, and operational experience for individual users.

Last week, the company also unveiled the Tecno Camon 18, a smartphone with a 48MP primary camera.The single 4GB + 128GB edition of the Tecno Camon 18 costs Rs. 14,999 in India. For consumers who purchase the phone, the firm is including Buds 2 TWS earphones.

