Vivo Independence Day Sale: Avail exciting discounts on Vivo Nex and Vivo V9

Vivo is all set to host a 'Three-day' carnival to celebrate the 72 years of India's independence. The Chinese smartphone maker, which has recently introduced the first-of-its-kind premium smartphone- Vivo Nex will offer offering exciting deals to mark the celebration of Independence Day in India. During the Vivo's' 'Freedom Carnival' sale, the company will offer exciting deals for the Indian consumers on the company's product line-up. The major highlight of the sale is going to be the Vivo Nex, which can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,947. The original pricing of the Vivo Nex is Rs. 44,990 in the Indian market.

Celebrating India's 72 years of Independence, Vivo will offer its best selling smartphones the Vivo Nex and the Vivo V9 via a flash sale at a price point of Rs. 1,947. Both the smartphones will be available from 7th August to 9th August in a limited quantity. Vivo hasn't mentioned anything on the exact number of smartphones to be available at such low price-point. As it goes with the limited stock sales, users will have to be quick to spot the flash sale and get their hands on the device.

In addition to this, the consumers will also get a chance to purchase accessories including earphones and USB cables at a price of Rs. 72 only. The flash sale for both the smartphones and the accessories will begin at 12 noon for all three days. The sale will last until the stocks are available.



Here are some 'Tips and tricks' to maximize your chances to grab the Vivo smartphones at low prices.

1. The sale begins on 7th Aug and will last till 9th August. So all you need to do is keep an eye on the Vivo E-Store (shop.vivo.com/in)

2. To maximize your chances make sure you sign up on shop.vivo.com/in and enter your email ID 1 hour before the sale starts

3. In order to stay ahead of the crowd, log in to the shop.vivo.com/in 10 minutes prior the sale begins.

4. After signing in to the shop.vivo.com/in, enter your shipping address under the "My Address" tab.

5. Make sure you keep refreshing the product page two minutes before the Flash Sale goes live.

6. Avoid the "Add to Cart" option, rather select the "Buy Now" option always to maximize your chances of getting the smartphone.

7. You will get a final confirmation only when the "Place Order" tab is selected and an order ID is generated. Therefore, be quick in placing the order as soon as the delivery address is selected.

Besides, during the Vivo's 'Freedom Carnival' sale the customers will get cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 on the select Vivo devices. The offer will be valid on all credit and debit card transactions. In addition to this Vivo is also offering a 12-month zero cost EMI scheme for all Vivo smartphones. The company is also offering Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 1200 on the purchase of the Vivo Nex, Vivo X21, and Vivo V9 smartphones.

To recall, the Vivo Nex features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels. The display comes with a 19:3:9 aspect ratio for immersive video playback. Under the hood, the device packs a Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC which is coupled with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB storage variant. The Vivo Nex features an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature for added security.

In the imaging department, the device comes with a dual-rear camera setup which consists of a 12MP primary sensor which has a Sony IMX363 sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, the device features an 8MP camera which has an interesting pop-up mechanism. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery which supports fast charging. Vivo Nex is a first-of-its-kind handset that killed the infamous notch on the today's smartphones.