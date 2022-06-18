Vivo X80 Lite Tipped To Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ In October; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is expected to launch the X80 Pro+ in October which is likely to be the most premium model of the X80 series. Now, the latest development has revealed that the Vivo could launch the X80 Lite alongside the X80 Pro+ at the same time. The brand did not reveal anything about the upcoming models of the X80 lineup. For the unaware, Vivo is now selling two models under the X80 series - the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro.

Vivo X80 Lite Launch Timeline Tipped

The latest info from Rootmygalaxy (Via passionategeekz) has revealed that Vivo will launch the Vivo X80 Lite 5G alongside the X80 Pro+ 5G in October 2022. The publication spotted the firmware development of Vivo X80 Lite 5G with model number V2208. Apart from this, some features of the upcoming Vivo X80 Lite have been tipped. Let's dive into details.

Vivo X80 Lite Expected Features

The latest report also suggested that the Vivo X80 Lite could feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or Dimesity series processor under its hood. The device is said to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. We expect to get more details in the coming days.

Besides, the Vivo X80 Pro+ is believed to run the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset is tipped to come with 6.78-inch LTPO (2.0) display with QHD+ native resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, the Vivo X80 Pro+ is said to use Zeiss-tuned cameras. Similarly, the Lite version might also come with Zeiss-tuned cameras. The Pro+ model is speculated to feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP sensor.

Upfront, the smartphone will come with a 50MP selfie camera with support for auto-focus. Other specs of the Vivo X80 Pro Plus will include a special V1 Chip for image processing, 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and an X-axis linear motor. The Vivo X80 Pro+ is likely to come with up to a 1TB onboard storage option.

Best Mobiles in India