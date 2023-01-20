Vivo Y55s 5G Refreshed Version With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Vivo has refreshed its Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone for 2023. The brand introduced the Vivo Y55s 5G in the Chinese market in 2021. The refreshed version of the Vivo Y55s 2023 gets a design overhaul and a few tweaks to its internals. The smartphone has been launched in the Taiwanese market and packs in a large IPS LCD, a Dimensity series processor, 5G connectivity, a 50MP camera, and a large capacity battery, among other features. Let's take a look at its specifications and price below.

Vivo Y55s 5G: Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y55s 5G gets a new squarish camera island as opposed to the rectangular one on the older Y55s device. The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ screen resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 96 percent NTSC color gamut, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone gets a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the selfie camera.

The Vivo Y55s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC as before. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the Vivo Y55s is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP portrait camera and an LED flash. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP front-facing shooter.

Some other noteworthy features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery as against the 6,000mAh battery of the Chinese-spec Vivo Y55s 5G.

Vivo Y55s 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo Y55s 5G comes at a starting price of NTD 7,990 (approx. ₹21,360) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to NTD 8,490 (approx. ₹22,700) for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It comes in Galaxy Blue and Star Black colors. There's no word about its availability in India yet.

