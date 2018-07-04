Vivo Z10 with 24MP selfie camera goes official in India at Rs. 14,990

Today, Vivo has launched its mid-range selfie-focused Z10 smartphone in India. The company's new smartphone looks similar to its last year's V7+. Priced at Rs 14,990, the latest offering from the company can be bought from its official website. Vivo is also making it available for purchase via offline stores in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The Vivi Z10 comes with a full-view display and a Moonlight selfie camera. It packs an impressive 24-megapixel front-camera for better selfies and video calling experience. Specification wise it similar to the V7+.

Vivo Z10 specifications

The Vivo Z10 has a 5.99-inch FullView 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU. The new phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optics front, the device has a single camera module at the back with a 16MP rear camera, f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision OV16880 sensor, PDAF and LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 24MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, for selfies and video calling.

Its also has a Portrait Mode that will blur the background and sharpens the foreground to deliver a bokeh effect. The front camera sensor works with preloaded Face Access feature which will help in unlocking the smartphone by identifying different biological facial features.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. Apart from that, the smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor for added security. The Vivo Z10 features 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip.

The Vivo Z10 is powered by a 3225mAh non-removable battery. The device is based on Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat). The Vivo Z10 is available in Blue, Black and Gold color options.

Source