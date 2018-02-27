Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 1, Nokia 8110 4G India launch revealed

MWC 2018 is underway and HMD Global has just announced five new Nokia mobiles - Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) (Android One smartphones), Nokia 1 (Android Go device), and Nokia 8110 4G feature phone. The company has revealed everything about the devices including the international pricing for the handsets.

However, the thing that would be of interest to us is knowing about the India launch dates and at what price the new Nokia devices will be arriving in the country. While the company is yet to announce the details officially, we have some information about the possible launch dates.

Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global in an exclusive interview with Gadgets 360 has revealed the launch schedule of the latest Nokia mobiles for India. All this happened on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

According to the publication, the first device that will be arriving in India will be the Nokia 1 and according to the executive, the handset will be released in April. Some reports about this smartphone also appeared earlier, which suggested the same timeline for the launch. Additionally, the reports had stated that the device might cost around Rs. 5,000.

Going by the report the second device that will make its entry into the market will be the improved Nokia 6 (2018). But the publication notes that there could be only one variant - the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage that will be first introduced in the country. According to Mehta, the other variant could be launched around end-May or June.

Talking about the new Nokia 8 Sirocco device, it is said to come sometime in May in India. Nokia 7 Plus is also expected to be launched by May end or starting of June. And finally the latest feature phone from Nokia - the 8110 will reportedly launch sometime in Q3 around July 2018 or later.

Quick Trick: How to Chat With Your Friends Without Internet

While the Executive has revealed these tentative timelines, he has not given any word about the pricing. As far as we know, the devices should be priced competitively. India is a very sensitive market when it comes to pricing.