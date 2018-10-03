Xiaomi Mi A1 catches fire while playing PUBG and using a third party charger

The Xiaomi Mi A1 was the first non-MIUI smartphone from Xiaomi to launch in India, which was the first Android One smartphone as well. The smartphone was highly appreciated for offering stock Android with a dual camera setup with a telephoto lens.

According to a Facebook post from a user, the Xiaomi Mi A1 has caught on fire for an unknown reason in front of the user. According to the user, the room was full of smoke, and the phone was too hot to touch. In fact, according to the images posted on the Facebook, the battery has swollen like a bubble, and metal unibody case has been separated from the actual frame.

According to the user, his friend was playing PUBG on the Xiaomi Mi A1, and the phone was connected to a third party charger. There have been previous reports about the Xiaomi phones catching fire, and this one is the latest of the lot.

Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in India at competitive pricing. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Mi A1 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens to offer portrait mode and 2x optical zoom. The smartphone also has a 5 MP selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording. The phone has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both slots (one at a time) with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

The phone has a 3080 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with an analogue DAC to improve the audio experience via the headphone jack. As of now, the phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device will receive Android 9 Pie update shortly.