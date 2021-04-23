Xiaomi Mi Ultra, Mi 11X Series, Mi QLED TV 75 India Launch: Live Stream, Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is all set to bring a slew of Mi series smartphones to India today. Already, we have been coming across official confirmations from the company regarding the Mi 11 Ultra and other new Mi 11X series smartphones launch in the country. Notably, these devices went official in China back in March.

Xiaomi Mi 11X series in India is all set to include the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones. These are expected to be the rebranded versions of the newly unveiled Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ respectively. Earlier this year, the Redmi K40 series went official in China and did not make its way into the Indian market. Furthermore, speculations suggest that we can see the launch of the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75.

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi Ultra, Mi QLED TV 75 India Launch

Xiaomi will host the launch event today at 12 PM to launch the Mi Ultra, Mi 11X series of smartphones and the QLED TV. The event will be livestreamed for its fans who want to know the updates from time to time. Fans can watch the launch event live via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Expected Price In India

When it comes to the expected pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Ultra is speculated to be priced over Rs. 70,000 in the country. If this turns out to be true, then this could be the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone ever to be launched in India since its debut in 2014. It has also been tipped that the smartphone will be available via Mi.com and Amazon India with no word regarding the offline availability.

The standard Xiaomi Mi 11X is believed to arrive in two storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB and these are expected to be priced at Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 31,990 respectively. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is likely to come in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space. These two variants are expected to be priced at Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 38,990 respectively.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,50,000. Notably, this pricing is on par with the pricing of the similarly sized TV models from other models.

How About Competition

If these smartphones in the Xiaomi Mi 11X series are launched in India with similar price points as mentioned above, then we can expect these smartphones to compete against the premium and premium mid-range offerings from rival brands.

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi Ultra will compete against the likes of the premium smartphones from Samsung and Apple. On the other hand, the Mi 11X series devices will be pitted against the newly launched OnePlus 9R, the low-end device in the flagship OnePlus 9 series launched last month in India.

However, the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro and the Mi QLED TV 75 are yet to be confirmed officially by the company later today at the launch event.

