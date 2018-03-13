Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 9 global stable ROM: Here’s everything you need to know

Xiaomi is now rolling out the stable version of the MIUI 9 custom ROM to all the devices those are compatible. The company has been rolling out the MIUI 9 global stable ROM to the eligible devices since the past few months. The company is also updating the dated smartphones such as Redmi 1S and Mi 3 with the latest custom ROM.
According to a tweet posted by Xiaomi India's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain, the company will rollout the MIUI 9 update to all the eligible devices via OTA update in phases. The compatible devices include Redmi 1S and Mi 3 those are four years old, Redmi 2/ Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Mi 4, Mi Max/Prime, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi 5, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2.
What’s new in MIUI 9?
Xiaomi MIUI 9 ROM brings a slew of new features along with customizations to suit the Indian consumers. The interface has been redesigned to resemble stock Android. It will enhance the performance by letting the apps load much faster than before. The MIUI notifications will support bundled notifications, quick replies and multiple styles.
In addition to these, Xiaomi has also included the Split-screen mode for MIUI 9 apps and some apps such as Mi Community, Phone, etc. support animated icons. There is a Smart Photo editing feature, which lets users erase objects from photos. The App Vault included in MIUI 9 will include shortcuts for apps such as Paytm, Ola, etc. There will be stickers, which will let users add additional elements to their photos.
Indian customizations made to MIUI 9
When it comes to the Indian customizations, MIUI 9 will include integration of Panchang calendar in the native calendar app, smart IRCTC card in the SMS app when users get a message from the service. This card will look like an actual train ticket and will have an option to check PNR status automatically.
How to install MIUI 9?
In order to download and install MIUI 9 global stable ROM on your Xiaomi device, you need to follow the steps given below.
- The first thing to do is to back up your data before upgrading to MIUI 9 stable ROM.
- If your device is running MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM, go to 'Updater' and check for updates.
- If you have not received any updates, you can follow the fastboot method to update your device manually.
- If your device is locked, you need to unlock it before the fastboot method by unlocking the bootloader as given here.
- Follow this tutorial or a step-by-step guide to install the update.
