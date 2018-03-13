Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 9 global stable ROM: Here’s everything you need to know

What’s new in MIUI 9?

Xiaomi MIUI 9 ROM brings a slew of new features along with customizations to suit the Indian consumers. The interface has been redesigned to resemble stock Android. It will enhance the performance by letting the apps load much faster than before. The MIUI notifications will support bundled notifications, quick replies and multiple styles.

In addition to these, Xiaomi has also included the Split-screen mode for MIUI 9 apps and some apps such as Mi Community, Phone, etc. support animated icons. There is a Smart Photo editing feature, which lets users erase objects from photos. The App Vault included in MIUI 9 will include shortcuts for apps such as Paytm, Ola, etc. There will be stickers, which will let users add additional elements to their photos.

Indian customizations made to MIUI 9

When it comes to the Indian customizations, MIUI 9 will include integration of Panchang calendar in the native calendar app, smart IRCTC card in the SMS app when users get a message from the service. This card will look like an actual train ticket and will have an option to check PNR status automatically.

How to install MIUI 9?

In order to download and install MIUI 9 global stable ROM on your Xiaomi device, you need to follow the steps given below.