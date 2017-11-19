Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could be coming soon to India, hints teaser

Xiaomi has become of the successful brands in the Indian smartphone market. The company has been celebrating success with all the devices launched in the country since the advent of this year.

The Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 smartphones priced in the competitive range have become bestsellers in the country. It looks like the company doesn't want to put an end to the products that it has launched in India this year. We say so as another device is awaiting its launch from the stable of Xiaomi. The India head of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain has posted a tweet tipping that they have another launch in the country.

The tweet reads, "i is coming soon! Any guesses what is this?" The letter 'i' is preceded by tricolor dots. It has obtained mixed responses from the Mi fans. While some have guessed that it could be hinting at the launch of the Mi 6C, a majority of guesses have pointed at the Redmi Note 5. Maybe, the company is in plans to open a new Mi Home store in the country or announce a new accessory. But we believe that the Redmi Note 5's launch could be nearing as this timeframe falls in line with the company's usual launch schedule.

Recently, the Redmi Note 5 has been popping up on headlines pretty often. A few days back, the smartphone was listed on the Chinese online retailers JD.com briefly and then on Oppomart for $199 (approx. Rs. 13,000). This makes us believe that the launch of the Redmi Note 4 successor is not going to take a lot of time.

Going by the recent speculations, the Redmi Note 5 is believed to sport a 5.99-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel FullView display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is speculated to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC and arrive in three variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, another one with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and the third one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

On the imaging front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 5MP sensors. If this turns out to be true, it will be the first Redmi phone to have dual cameras. Up front, the device is likely to feature a 12MP selfie camera. A 4000mAh battery is expected to give the necessary power to the Redmi Note 5.