Xiaomi releases a new video teaser ahead Mi 8's launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch its anniversary flagship smartphone on May 31. Ahead of the launch of the phone, there are many teasers and leaks surfaced on the web. A new teaser has been leaked on the YouTube which showcase two clips, merged in a single video. The leaked teaser revealed the precise location capabilities of the smartphone.

It seems that the new flagship phone will be arriving with a better navigation system thanks to the rumored dual GPS receiver because the short teaser is showing that one person is getting lost in directions and the other person id getting lost in translation and explaining where to go exactly.

The company has also released a promo poster with a window in the shape of the number 8. In the poster we can see the Giza Pyramids in Cairo, Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Taj Mahal in India, The Leaning Tower of Pisa, St. Basil Cathedral on the Red Square in Moscow, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a Vietnamese pagoda and a Presbyterian church.

This poster seemingly reveals the regions where Xiaomi Mi 8 is going to launch. According to the poster the smartphone will be launched in Egypt, Spain, India, Italy, Russia, France and Vietnam.

Retail box reveals Xiaomi Mi 8 specs

If the leaked retail box images are to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 8 might arrive with a 6.2-inch FHD+ IPS display with a notch on top. The display is said to have an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is believed that the smartphone will get the power from a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It is likely to debut with the MIUI 10 featuring iPhone X-like gesture controls.

Word is that the Xiaomi flagship phone might feature 3D facial recognition technology as the iPhone X. We have come across leaked 3D module housed inside the notch for the purchase. Also, a teaser from the company tipped at the presence of a new facial recognition feature. The other advanced feature is the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Though it remains to be confirmed, a leaked video shows the in-display fingerprint sensor in action.

