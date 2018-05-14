Google unveils new Audio framework brings Sound Amplifier for Android P

Google had made a number of announcements related to products and features that it will be rolling out for the users. The I/O 2018 developer conference was concluded recently and Google had something in store for every age group. During the I/O 2018, Google has also introduced the latest version of Android which is the Android P along with a certain set of new features. The features included gesture-based-navigation, adaptive battery and app actions apart from the new APIs that it introduced for the developers.

However, Google was not done announcing all of the updates and features for the Android P, so it chose the last of the I/O developer conference meet for some further announcements for the Android P. The new features that were revealed during the last day of the announcement included the new features like the Sound Amplifier feature and Dynamic Processing Effect that enhanced the audio experience for the users.

It is being reported that Google has released a new Audio Framework that brings an all-new Sound Amplifier and a Dynamic Processing effect which is said to arrive with Android P. The framework, on the other hand, promises to deliver a better audio output among other parameters including, the noise suppression whole using the microphone or music playback through a devices' speakers.

It is also being reported that the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) has already been updated with the new Dynamic Processing Effect. The AOSP will be rolled out to all the OEM's and developers.

However, it will be up to the manufacturers when it comes to taking advantage of new enhancements. For example, HTC's own custom audio enhancement technique is Beat Audio in the HTC devices. As far as the tools are available the Dynamic Processing Effect further brings over 100 parameters which can be used for fine-tuning the audio outputs using the new framework. However, these settings might not b available for the end users.

Further, the Dynamic Process Effect functions in four different stages for each audio channel distinctively. This can be further implemented into a great effect when it comes to the background noise suppression by adjusting a number of frequencies to a variable extent.

When it comes to the Sound Amplifier, the amplifier concentrates all the audio enhancements settings and further presents them to the users in the form for just two sliders for ease of use. When it comes to functionality one slider is for controlling the volume and the other slider is to adjust the strength of filters or for canceling out the background frequencies.

This, in turn, will allow the users to easily detect the voice of the speaker in a video from the background noise. Also, an 'active listening' tool will also be available that can be used for canceling out the background noise in real-time. This further allows the user to adjust audio based on the ambiance. Google is further claiming that the new audio framework could be used for performing a wide range of tasks including the loudness increase, microphone noise suppression, and headphone tuning among others.