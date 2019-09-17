Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-inch, Mi Water Purifier Launch Highlights News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-inch model, Mi Water Purifier, and a few other smart living products have been launched at the Smarter Living 2020 event. After the success in the smartphone and television market, the company is gearing up to expand into the smart home devices category.

Xiaomi Mi TV Price And Availability

When it comes to the pricing of the Mi TV 4X 65-inch, it will be available for Rs. 54,999 and it will go on sale from September 29 midnight via Flipkart and Mi.com. Offline availability will start soon. The Mi TV 4X 50-inch will be priced at Rs. 29,999. It will be available via Amazon and Mi.com from September 29, midnight.

The 43-inch model will be available for Rs. 24,999 via Flipkart and Mi.com and offline availability will start later. The Mi TV 4A 40-inch model will be priced at Rs. 17,999 from September 29 midnight via Flipkart and Mi.com. There are some exclusive offers letting users save up to Rs. 1,200. And, Airtel Xstream offers are also available.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Price

The Mi Smart Band 4 with much more improvements than the Mi Band 3 is now priced at Rs. 2,299. It will go on sale from September 19 via Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home. The Mi Smart Water Purifier is priced at Rs. 11,999 will go on sale from September 29 at 12 PM. Finally, the Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 will go on crowdfunding for Rs. 500 from September 18 at 12 PM on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 Event Live Updates

Here, you will get to know the live updates of the event where the company will launch the Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-inch model and Mi water Purifier. At least four products are expected to be launched by the company. Catch up with the live updates from here.

