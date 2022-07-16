Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance TCS Hit 52-Week Low This Week; Outperformed Nifty IT Index On A YTD Basis: Should You Buy It?
- News Monsoon Session of Parliament: 24 Bills listed
- Sports England vs South Africa: Ben Stokes to sit out of ODIs. T20Is to manage workload
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Sanjay Dutt Shouted At Him For Doing Films Like Barfi, Rockstar; 'He Used To Tell Me...'
- Lifestyle Why Do Newborns Smile In Their Sleep?
- Education India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Andhra Pradesh By NIRF 2022
- Automobiles Top 5 Best Selling Mid Size SUVs: XUV700, Harrier, Hector, Alcazar, & Safari
- Travel When In Varanasi: Things You Must Do!
Xiaomi's New Smart Speaker (IR Control) With LED Clock Can Control Non-Smart Appliances
Xiaomi has announced a new sub-5K smart speaker for the Indian market. With Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control), you can control non-smart appliances in your home, such as air conditioners and televisions that come with infrared-based remote controls. The new smart speaker also brings an upgraded design flaunting an LED clock and upgraded sound setup.
Priced at Rs. 4,999, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and retail stores across the country.
The new Xiaomi smart speaker looks very similar to its predecessor but now flaunts an LED clock at the front. The LED light setup supports adaptive brightness and adjusts to the light in the room. This little LED treatment will give the new smart speaker a nifty design upgrade. The new speaker measures 95 * 95 * 14mm and has Play/Pause, Volume up, Volume down and Mute buttons.
The company has also made some significant upgrades to the audio setup. Xiaomi claims that the Smart Speaker (IR Control) offers a perfectly balanced sound field. It has an all-side speaker setup with an innovative cavity design that contributes to the richness and details of the sound from all angles. The smart speaker has a 1.5" full-range speaker unit that should deliver better overall audio performance as compared to its predecessor.
For connectivity, the new smart speaker has a built-in Google Assistant and can be linked to another similar smart speaker unit to create a stereo music setup. Furthermore, the smart speaker has a Chromecast built-in so you can cast audio wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0. The smart speaker has two Mics with far-field voice wake-up support.
The smart speaker is the perfect amalgamation of unique features and the latest technological offerings, making it the smart centre for your home. It is a great package that offers convenience and quality, simultaneously enabling customers to enjoy diverse multimedia options, said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India.
Since the smart speaker comes integrated with Google Assistant built-in, you can connect the device to Xiaomi Home App followed by the Google Home app to create a smart home experience. The new Xiaomi smart speaker requires 12V / 1A, DC input to function.
Overall, Xiaomi has brought some noteworthy upgrades to its smart speaker line-up without increasing the cost. If you were planning to buy a new smart speaker, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is worth checking out.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119
-
47,332
-
61,788
-
28,015
-
24,861
-
88,999
-
43,672