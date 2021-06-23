What Is n78 5G Band And Why It Is Used Extensively In India? Features oi-Vivek

If you have closely followed the 5G smartphone trends in India, it is pretty evident that almost all 5G smartphones in India support the n78 5G band. Some smartphones offer multiple 5G band support while most of the smartphones only support the n78 5G band. What makes n78 a special 5G band that is being used extensively on budget, mid-range, and even on high-end 5G smartphones.

n78 Is Like An Mid-Range 5G Band

5G bands are categorized using the frequency that they operate and the n78 5G band has an operating frequency of 3.3 GHz to 3.8 GHz, which is considered as a sub 6GHz 5G band. 5G trails recently began in India, where TRAI and COAI have given permission for telcos for 5G trails within 3.3GHz to 3.8GHz, which comes within the n78 band.

5G bands can be categorized into three different classes. An entry-level band, which usually operates around 30-250 Mbps that offers great coverage but the speed difference isn't that great when compared to 4G. In fact, with technologies like MIMO, we can already get these speeds on existing 4G networks.

It means, having a low band 5G network defeats the purpose of a 5G network, as it cannot offer gigabit-class 5G speeds with lower latency unlike the mid-band and high-band (mmWave) 5G network. Coming to the mmWave, it uses frequency over 6GHz and offers gigabit-class download speeds. However, it offers a lower range, hence the telco might have to install more radios, which will increase the cost of operation.

Another issue that is currently bothering mmWave is that it is being used by military and satellite operations in India, and that frequency hasn't opened for public usage. This is where the goodness of the n78 band comes, in which it balances both speed and coverage, delivering a next-level wireless internet experience.

What Is Mid-Band 5G Network?

Mid-band 5G network operates between 2GHz and 6GHz and offers slightly better download speeds than 4G LTE. The n78 5G band is also known as C-Band, which can offer up to peak uplink speed of up to 3800Mhz or 3.8Gbps. Hence, this band offers both speed and range that makes it easy to deploy when compared to other low and high 5G bands.

Take any 5G phones that have launched in India and it will have support for n78 5G band. This confirms that OEMs are not just favoring the n78 5g band over the other bands and it does seem like a practical decision to cut on the cost of manufacturing, as the India 5G network is most likely to be deployed on the mid-band 5G network and including other radio receivers for other bands doesn't make much of a sense.

Yes, there are a few phones like the iPhone 12 Pro, Realme X7 Max 5G that support multiple 5G bands. However, none of the 5G smartphones in India offer support for mmWave or high-band 5G capability, and we are still at least a solid three to four years away from getting mmWave 5G network in India, where, countries like the US have already deployed this technology.

Should You Worry That Your Phone Has Lesser 5G Bands?

It looks like having a 5G phone with just a single 5G band isn't that big of an issue as some are claiming. There is a high chance that almost every 5G smartphone that officially launched in India will support a 5G network without any issue, as the 5G trail is being done within the spectrum that is covered under the n78 5G band.

