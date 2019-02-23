Gemalto introduces industry-first 5G SIM News oi-Priyanka Dua The latest ETSI 3GPP specifications and SIM alliance recommendations, the 5G SIM is defined by them as the only solution capable of securing 5G network access.

Gemalto announces the industry-first 5G SIM in order to meet operator requirements for the new generation of network deployments which will emerge in 2019.

"The 5G SIM provides the foundation of trust in this next generation mobile network for operators and other stakeholders in the eco-system," said Emmanuel Unguran, EVP Mobile Services & IoT Business Unit, for Gemalto. "It will help operators unleash the full 5G potential, maximize their network investments, and simplify new service deployment with full backward compatibility to previous 3G/4G technology."

The Gemalto 5G SIM brings not only improved data privacy and seamless 5G global roaming imposed by the latest standards but is also the first to add enhanced protection against hacking to anticipate future requirements.

"Qualcomm Technologies has a longstanding relationship with Gemalto focused on delivering mobile solutions with robust security," said Gautam Sheoran, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"We are now extending this collaboration to allow OEMs to easily develop exciting 5G devices with strong security, using both Gemalto 5G SIM and our next generation flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform to pave the path for 5G commercialization in 2019," Gautam further said.

By 2024, 5G network coverage is expected to reach 40 percent of the global population and will account for 1.5 billion subscriptions.