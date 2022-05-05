Jio Launches Three Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio has launched a trio of new prepaid plans for its subscribers. These new plans are priced at Rs. 333, Rs. 583 and Rs. 783. The highlight of these new Jio prepaid plans includes three months of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and not the yearly access to the OTT service worth Rs. 499 for free that is bundled with other plans.

Besides this, the telco also offers an add-on pack worth Rs. 151 offering the same benefit - three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The other benefit of the plan is 8GB of data. This add-on pack can be used with plans that do not provide the OTT subscription bundled with the existing plan. Let's take a look at these new Jio prepaid plans from here.

Reliance Jio Rs. 333 Prepaid Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs. 333 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of data per day and a validity of 28 days. With this, the overall data benefits include 42GB of data per month and post this, the data speed will drop to 64kbps. The other benefits of the Jio Rs. 333 prepaid plan include a complimentary subscription to Jio apps, 100 SMS per day and three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Reliance Jio Rs. 583 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 583 prepaid plan from Jio offers its subscribers with unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days, which takes the overall data benefit to 84GB for a month. After the other data benefit has been exhausted, subscribers can continue to use data at 64kbps speed. The other aspects of the Jio Rs. 583 prepaid plan include a complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps and three months of subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service.

Reliance Jio Rs. 783 Prepaid Plan

The third prepaid plan priced at Rs. 783 offers a validity of 84 days, unlimited voice calling benefits, 1.5GB of data per day, which accounts to 126GB of data for the whole validity period, and 100 SMS per day. The other aspects include a complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps and three months of subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service.

