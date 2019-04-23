MTNL revises broadband plans, offers 5.4TB data at Rs.7,999 News oi-Priyanka Dua Department of Telecom is reportedly circulating a draft cabinet note for the allocation of 4G spectrum to state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL.

There is no doubt that all telecom players are launching and revising plans to retain users, Likewise MTNL has also revised its broadband plan in which the company is providing 5.4TB data at Rs. 7,999.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, MTNL plans start from Rs.600 and go up to Rs. 7,999 and it is offering broadband services to Mumbai subscribers.

These plans includes six broadband plan i.e Rs 600, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,999.

Under Rs. 600 monthly broadband plan, the user will get 160 GB data with 6 Mbps speed instead of 80GB data earlier. Besides MTNL is providing 70GB, 90 GB, 110GB,130GB and 140 GB with FUP limit on 8 Mbps, 10 Mbps, 12 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 100 Mbps plans.

However, there is a catch as this scheme is only valid for MTNL broadband users in Mumbai till May 31, 2019.

The Department of Telecom has sent a draft cabinet note on 4G spectrum allocation to BSNL and MTNL and implementation of voluntary retirement scheme in these organization. Comments from some of the key ministries are awaited," PTI quoted an official source.

As per the report, both MTNL and BSNL is looking for equity infusion from the government. BSNL, which has a debt of Rs 14,000 crore has sought 4G spectrum across India through equity infusion of Rs 7,000 crore.

However, the total spectrum will cost Rs 14,000 crore.