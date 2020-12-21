Amazfit GTS 2 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring Launched In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazfit has announced another smartwatch called the GTS 2 from the GT2 series. The GTR 2 recently went official in India and the company is also set to bring the GTS 2 Mini. Although the company is yet to be revealed the launch date of the smartwatch. It expected to arrive in the country next week. Coming to the GTS 2, which was originally launched back in October and features of the smartwatch include a rectangular AMOLED display, 246 mAh battery, and more.

Amazfit GTS 2 Price In India And Sale

The price of the Amazfit GTS 2 has been set at Rs. 12,999 and comes in Midnight Black, Desert Gold, and Urban Grey color options. As of now, it will only be available in Midnight Black color. It can be purchased starting today via Amazon India and the company's website.

Amazfit GTS 2 Features

The Amazfit GTS 2 offers a 1.65-inch rectangular AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel HD resolution. It is also protected by 3D Corning Gorilla glass and Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating to offer scratch-resistant. There are over 50 watch faces and it works up to 50m deep in water. The watch compatible with Android and iOS devices and has over 90 sports modes.

It offers 3GB of storage where one can store up to 600 songs. Onboard sensors include an Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor. The watch also features BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor for tracking heart rate 24/7.

Further, the watch features built-in microphone and also allows you to take phone calls. The smartwatch packs a 246 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 7 days battery life with typical usage and up to 20 days battery life in long battery life mode. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS, and GLONASS for connectivity.

