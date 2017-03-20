HMD Global gets patent rights for the design of Nokia 6

HMD Global which basically owns the global brand license to design and produce Nokia handsets has filed a patent for the design of a phone that is very similar to the Nokia 6.

With this move, HMD might be just strengthening its position as the strongest patent holder in the smartphone world for Nokia smartphones. Moreover, it looks like the company is carrying out all the legal responsibilities to secure the design of all Nokia branded smartphones.

On the other hand, HMD will have to make payments to the Finnish company that constitutes of royalties for using the Nokia name, and for intellectual property rights.

In any case, coming back to the patent, according to a report from Nokiamob, the document was filed on November 18th last year and now the patent seems to have been approved just a few days back by EUIPO (the European Union Intellectual Property Office). Further, the patent filing also reveals details about the registration date, expiry date, the designers and some other basic information about the company.

Interestingly, the patent images of the Nokia device reveal that it strongly resembles the Nokia 6 smartphone that was launched recently in China.