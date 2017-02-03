HTC 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset launch delayed to April

We had earlier reported that HTC will probably skip the Mobile World Congress this year. Now the reports online suggest that the HTC 11 launch might get actually delayed until April.

The Taiwanese based firm was expected to unveil the long time rumored HTC 11 at the MWC 2017. However, this seems to be a distant dream now, as the launch date might get delayed until April. Well, what can be the probable reason for the decision?

HTC 11 is expected to sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, which will only make its first appearance in March. Backing the statement, the HTC President of Smartphones and Connected devices in an interview with TBreak asserts that the company is on the forefront of the latest technology, especially when it comes to the newest CPU. This clearly signifies that HTC 11 is being delayed because of the delay in the launch of Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The question that arises here is: why is HTC 11 delayed to April when the Snapdragon 835 processor will hit the market in March? The reason being, Samsung is expected to take up the first stock for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S8. Hence, the probable launch date of the upcoming HTC smartphone is set for the second quarter of the year, sometime around April this year.

In terms of specs, if rumors are to be followed, the HTC 11 will sport a 5.5-inch display screen and is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat. It will come packed with a 12MP rear camera, along with an 8MP selfie shooter, backed by a 3,700 mAh battery.

The company's VP clearly signifies that once they acquire the CPUs that they want, HTC will release its newest iteration based on them. This assures the fact that HTC 11 will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset.

For more updates on the upcoming HTC 11, stay tuned to GizBot.