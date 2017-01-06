Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB of RAM Launching in India Soon

Samsung is prepping to the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro smartphone in India by the end of this month. According to a rumor coming from Gear by Mysmartprice, Samsung is ready to introduce their first ever Galaxy C series smartphone in India. Along with the phone, the company might launch the Gear S3 smartwatch as well.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro was launched last month in China and is the company's first smartphone to feature 6GB of RAM. Aided with a Snapdragon 653 SoC, the phone comes with a 6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display. Also, it has two stereo loudspeakers, which is also the first Samsung phone to feature.

As seen on other Samsung smartphones, the home button embeds the fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy C9 Pro. Imaging wise, the C9 Pro features 16MP cameras on both front and back. It features a large 4000mAh battery and has a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone boots Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, but the Android Nougat update will be released in the near future.

As of now, there are no details on the pricing of the phone, but Samsung will price it under Rs. 35,000 to make it more competitive.