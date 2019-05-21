ENGLISH

    boAt Airdopes 411 with Bluetooth 5.0 officially launched for Rs 2999

    boAt Airdopes 411 can offer up to 80 hours of standby time

    By
    |

    boAt has officially launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India, which will be available on major e-commerce websites like Amazon with 12 months of warranty. The boAt Airdopes 411 offers some of the best features, which are not usually seen on a wireless earphone that costs Rs 2999.

    boAt Airdopes 411 with Bluetooth 5.0 officially launched for Rs 2999

     

    boAt Airdopes 411 design

    The boAt Airdopes 411 comes in a plastic casing, which also doubles as a charging cradle with a 500 mAh battery. According to the brand, a single earbud can offer up to 3.5 hours of music playback on a single charge.

    The boAt Airdopes 411 take anywhere between 1 hour to 1.2 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using the stock cradle. The earbuds are IPX4 rating and can be used to jogging and exercising without any issue. To charge the case, it takes 1 to 1.5 hours using a typical smartphone charger with a micro USB charging port.

    boAt Airdopes 411 specifications

    The earbuds are based on Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which should offer better sound quality and range when they are paired with a smartphone with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. These earphones support different audio codecs like HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP. 

    The earbuds come equipped with a 6mm and 50mAh dynamic drivers, which should offer better bass and mids.

    Price and availability

    The boAt Airdopes 411 is currently available on Amazon for Rs 2999 in Black and White with a limited warranty of 12 months.

    Buy the boAt Airdopes 411 here

    Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt on the launch said

    boAt Airdopes 411 portable True Wireless Earbuds is dope!. It offers Technology, Style, and Convenience – all in one design. The Airdopes 411 keep you moving with your favourite tunes slipping into the serenity of Nirvana. The product is for those who want superior sound and connectivity from truly wireless earbuds for everyday use – with rock solid connectivity and high battery life.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
