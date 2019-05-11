Boat launches Stone 1400 wireless water-resistant speaker in India News oi-Karan Sharma Boat Stone 1400 Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 5,499. All you need to know.

Boat the company which is known for its speakers, headphones and consumer electronics products has once again added something to its portfolio. The company has launched its latest wireless speakers the Boat Stobe 1400 which is equipped with premium 70mm driver. The newly launched Bluetooth speaks is capable of offering 30W sound output which makes it the loudest in this particular price segment.

Moreover, it's not only the loudest one it also comes with a water-resistant design with IPX 5 certification. Talking about the design, it comes with an adjustable strap which makes it portable to carry on the go. You can carry it anywhere in your bag pack on a road trip or friend's party. On the connectivity part, the Boat Stone 1400 offers Bluetooth V4.2, Aux-in cables and a USB port to charge the speaker.

On top of the speaker, you can find the functional keys which can be used to play/pause, volume up/down, two equaliser modes, and a power key to boot up your speakers. The company claims that the boat Stone 1400 is capable of delivering up to 7 hours of play-time. It is fuelled by a 2,500mAh Lithium Battery with Type-C charging point.

If you are interested in the device, then you can grab it on Amazon India for Rs. 5,499. The Boat Stone 1400 is up for grabs Active Black and Army Green color options.

Amazon is also offering No-Cost EMI on this product, you can also avail up to Rs.50 cashback using Amazon Pay UPI. For Android App customers only. Apart from this, you can also receive 10% cashback using RuPay cards.