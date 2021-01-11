CES 2021: Lenovo Announces ThinkReality A3 AR Smart Glasses News oi-Vivek

AR or augmented reality is expected to be the next-big-thing in the computer industry, where almost every major is planning to come up with their own AR glasses, which are smart and easy-to-use. Lenovo has now officially announced the ThinkReality A3 Augmented Reality (AR) Smart Glasses at CES 2021, which claims to work with PC and select Motorola smartphones.

According to Lenovo, the ThinkReality A3 are versatile enterprise-grade smart-glasses for business users. These glasses can offer virtual monitors with 3D visualization, and AR assisted workflows.

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR glasses can be connected to a PC or a supported Motorola smartphone using a USB Type-C cable. Hence, these can be used in both indoor and outdoor conditions, as they can be powered with just a smartphone.

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR Glass Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform. It has dual 1080p stereoscopic displays, capable of presenting up to five virtual displays at the same time. On top of that, the ThinkReality A3 glasses also have an 8MP RGB camera, capable of outputting 1080p video.

Lenovo has also confirmed that the PC edition of the ThinkReality A3 AR glasses are optimized to work well with the Lenovo ThinkPad series of laptops, powered by either an Intel or an AMD processor. Similarly, there is an industrial edition of the ThinkReality A3, which even works with Motorola smartphones to offer a hands-free AR environment.

The industrial edition Lenovo ThinkReality A3 augmented reality glasses are based on the ThinkReality software platform, which allows commercial users to build, deploy, and manage mixed reality apps and content on a larger scale.

To get into a more immersive AR experience, the ThinkReality A3 AR smart glasses can be combined with the ThinkReality A6 headset. The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR glasses will be available by mid-2021 in select markets. As of now, there is no information on the price of the product.

Best Mobiles in India