Just In
- 5 min ago OnePlus Band Vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which Is Better?
-
- 29 min ago CES 2021: HP Introduces New Range Of Laptops, Wireless Earbuds And More
- 56 min ago Poco New Year Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Poco C3, Poco M2 Pro, POCO X3 And More Smartphones
- 2 hrs ago Broadband Subscribers Might Increase In Q3 FY 2021: Report
Don't Miss
- Movies Rakhi Sawant's Brother Says Ritesh Loves Her Very Much; Adds Others Like Abhishek Awasthi Used Her
- Sports We are upset with what happened to Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah at Sydney: Ajinkya Rahane
- News Cold wave: IMD issues yellow alert for several places in Rajasthan
- Education Sainik School Admit Card 2021: How To Download AISSEE Admit Card 2021
- Finance How To Update Bank Account Details In Your EPF A/c?
- Automobiles Ather Energy Inaugurates Its First Showroom In Mumbai: Here Are All The Details
- Lifestyle Airport Fashion: Karishma Tanna And Nora Fatehi Make Stunning Statements In Their Stylish Outfits
- Travel Top 10 Best Family Destinations To Visit In January In India
CES 2021: Lenovo Announces ThinkReality A3 AR Smart Glasses
AR or augmented reality is expected to be the next-big-thing in the computer industry, where almost every major is planning to come up with their own AR glasses, which are smart and easy-to-use. Lenovo has now officially announced the ThinkReality A3 Augmented Reality (AR) Smart Glasses at CES 2021, which claims to work with PC and select Motorola smartphones.
According to Lenovo, the ThinkReality A3 are versatile enterprise-grade smart-glasses for business users. These glasses can offer virtual monitors with 3D visualization, and AR assisted workflows.
The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR glasses can be connected to a PC or a supported Motorola smartphone using a USB Type-C cable. Hence, these can be used in both indoor and outdoor conditions, as they can be powered with just a smartphone.
Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR Glass Specifications
The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform. It has dual 1080p stereoscopic displays, capable of presenting up to five virtual displays at the same time. On top of that, the ThinkReality A3 glasses also have an 8MP RGB camera, capable of outputting 1080p video.
Lenovo has also confirmed that the PC edition of the ThinkReality A3 AR glasses are optimized to work well with the Lenovo ThinkPad series of laptops, powered by either an Intel or an AMD processor. Similarly, there is an industrial edition of the ThinkReality A3, which even works with Motorola smartphones to offer a hands-free AR environment.
The industrial edition Lenovo ThinkReality A3 augmented reality glasses are based on the ThinkReality software platform, which allows commercial users to build, deploy, and manage mixed reality apps and content on a larger scale.
To get into a more immersive AR experience, the ThinkReality A3 AR smart glasses can be combined with the ThinkReality A6 headset. The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 AR glasses will be available by mid-2021 in select markets. As of now, there is no information on the price of the product.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999