Zebronics introduces "Passion", portable Bluetooth Speaker at Rs. 899/

Zebronics, which is a homegrown Indian brand of IT peripherals, Audio/Video, and surveillance products, adds another product to its category of portable BT speakers. Passion; the lightweight and fabric finished, loaded with handy features for an alluring musical experience.

Users can also stream music wirelessly with the range of 10 meters or plug it to any smartphone or tablet with its attached audio cable. Zebronics Passion is loud and has balanced high, lows and mid claims the company.

The Zebronics Passion allows users to follow their enthusiasm towards music. The portable Bluetooth speaker provides 2 hours of playback time with inbuilt battery. A user can also connect microSD card with the speaker and play the music from the memory card. A user can also play his/her most listened songs directly from their smartphone by connecting the Aux cable in the designated input.

CEO of Zebronics, Mr. PradeepDoshi, further adds, "Our extensive range of Portable speakers truly defines our brand philosophy - Always ahead. With Passion we boom the sound to yet another level"

By pressing a few buttons on the speaker a user can easily get connected with their favorite RJ's. The Zebronics Passion also has a built-in FM radio with whichusers can enjoy the music station while on-the go. The speaker comes along with a handy strap and easy to control operations. The keys on the speakers include a Play/pause button, call function and Mode change buttons. The Zebronics Passion Bluetooth speakers also have a strap with which it can be carried around easily.

Recently Zebronics had also introduced a multi-functional device that comes with inbuilt wireless audio support, speaker, a power bank and more.Zebronics has launched a six in one external power charger dubbed Esteem. The company has designed a multi-functional device that comes with inbuilt wireless audio support, speaker, an LED torch, FM radio, micro SD and a power bank.

Esteem is a light and portable device that is designed like a torchlight extra easy and light and with its ergonomic design, it's easy to grip on to. This devices' multi-functionality is boastful with it's 6 in one product which has wireless audio support, speaker, an LED torch, FM radio, Micro SD, a 2000mAh capacity power bank.