Oppo Enco Free Truly Wireless Earbuds Review: Audio Quality, Connectivity Features And Battery Life

Oppo Enco Free Look And Feel

The Enco free TWS comes in a tiny premium looking case in three colors- Black, White and Pink. We have got the black color variant which has a dull matte texture on the casing with an aluminium strip at the front with Oppo branding engraved on it. An LED indicator is also placed on the aluminium strip which blinks green light when you open the lid. It also serves as a battery status indicator.

Sturdy And Premium Design

The compact case has a Type-C port at the bottom and a Bluetooth pairing button on the right side which can also be used to reset the earbuds. The case's built quality is good and it does not feel cheap by any means. The same can also be said for the earbuds which feel premium.

The earbuds have the same dull matte texture on the inside with a glossy finish on the outer layer which has touch-capacitive gesture controls. The Enco Free uses Bluetooth 5.0 to establish a connection with smart devices. We used Enco Free earbuds with multiple devices and did not face any connectivity issues. Simply open the lid and the Enco Free connects to the device instantly.

Oppo Enco Free Wearing Experience

The Enco Free are essentially outer-ear fit earbuds which are comfortable to wear for extended use. Each earbud weighs 4.6 g and feels very light on ears. I was able to wear these earbuds for more than an hour without any major discomfort. The packaging offers two complementary rubber tips to help you find the best fit depending upon your ear size.

We settled with the default small-sized tips as medium and large rubber tips did not offer a secure fit. Moreover, even with the default rubber tips, these earbuds fail to offer the most secure fit. I often felt the earbuds would fall off from the ears, especially while running on the treadmill but thankfully that never happened. The Realme Buds Air offers a more secure fit than the Oppo Enco Free.

Oppo Enco Free Touch Controls

The Enco Free support touch controls which work effectively for most of the part. You can double-tap on either side of the earbuds to answer calls or to switch music on and off. Taking out any of the earbuds from the ears also pauses the music; however, the music won't auto play every time you put the earbuds back in ears.

I had to manually play the music most of the times when I took out the earbuds from the ears. You can adjust the volume by simply sliding your finger up or down on the left earbud, which was missing in the Realme Buds Air. Swipe up or down on the right earbud to change tracks. Importantly, the earbuds can also invoke your phone's voice assistant. Touch the earbuds for three seconds to activate your phone's smart assistant.

Oppo Enco Free Audio Performance

Oppo Enco Free earbuds are powered by 13.4mm dynamic drivers and have a frequency response range of 16-20,000Hz. Sadly, the Enco Free lacks aptX Bluetooth codec support, which is a downside considering the earbuds are priced at Rs. 7,999. These wireless earbuds work on AAC Bluetooth codec. I used the Enco Free with both Android and iOS devices.

These true wireless earbuds produce crisp and clear audio. The emphasis is put on clarity rather than aggression, which will please a certain set of consumers. The vocals sound clear and bass is never overpowering mids and highs.

The track Spectre by Alan Walker sounded immersive. Some tracks like the Moonrise by Zimmer lacked the overall depth because at times I felt that the Enco Free earbuds aren't playing audio at their maximum volume capacity. On the other hand, the audio never felt distorted even at maximum volume.

Bass lovers might not like the overall sound signature though as these wireless earbuds aren't inclined towards producing booming bass. Overall, the sound produced by the Enco Free wireless earbuds is clean and enjoyable but it lacks depth and is light on bass delivery. We did not face any issues with voice calling on the Enco Free TWS. The wireless earbuds feature dual-microphones that clear two-way communication.

Oppo Enco Free Battery Performance

I am pretty impressed with the battery life on the Enco Free wireless earbuds. These TWS can last for around 4-hrs on one full-charge. The tiny charging case can multiply the battery life to another 20 hrs, which means these wireless earbuds can last for one full day if you fully charge the earbuds and the case.

Should You Buy Oppo Enco Free TWS?

If you are looking for mid-range true wireless earbuds with good design, clean audio delivery and good battery life, the Oppo Enco Free is the answer. These TWS also works well for calling and offer seamless connectivity with smart devices. The audio lacks depth and the bass delivery is definitely on the lighter side. If you want similar audio delivery at somewhat lower price-point, Realme Buds Air will serve you well.