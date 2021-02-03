Amazon Quiz Answers For February 3, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Its another new day and the online retailer Amazon India has come up with another new daily quiz contest among others. Today, February 3, 2021, you will be able to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000 as the prize if you happen to answer all the five general knowledge questions asked in the quiz and you are selected by the lucky draw.

Well, the Amazon quiz is live from 8 AM to 12 PM. If you answer all five questions correctly, then you will be chosen for the lucky draw. The fortunate winner selected in the lucky draw will get the Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize reward today. Do keep in mind that you won't be able to take part in the daily quiz contest after 12 PM as it will be closed.

Amazon Quiz February 3, 2021 Answers

If you want to try your luck in the daily quiz contest today, then you can check out the correct answers for the questions from here and provide your answers.

Question 1: Which famous gentleman whose birthday is in January, was Mayor of Kolkata from August 1930- April 1931, succeeded by Bidhan Chandra Roy?

Answer: Subhash Chandra Bose

Question 2: Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the Chief Guest of the 2021 Republic Day parade, is the President of which country?

Answer: Suriname

Question 3: India batted the 2nd most overs in the 4th innings to draw a Test in Australia this century at the SCG, which country leads this list?

Answer: South Africa, Adelaide

Question 4: Which holiday is associated with this picture?

Answer: Easter Sunday

Question 5: Belonging to the rodent family, what kind of animals are these?

Answer: Prairie dogs

How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz

For the uninitiated, the Amazon daily quiz contest is limited only to the mobile app. If you are not using the app, then you need to download and install the same on your mobile. Now, you need to create an account or login to your existing account and search for the daily quiz contest either by scrolling through the homepage or searching for funzone. That's it!

