Do You Know Your DSLR Camera Is Vulnerable To Hacking — Here's How To Avoid Malware Attack

What if we say that your DSLR camera is vulnerable to hacking? Yes! you read that right. According to a new report from Check Point Research, the USB and connections to Wi-Fi networks, in cameras are vulnerable to ransomware and malware attacks.

According to the report, the International Imaging Industry Association devised a standardized protocol known as Picture Transfer Protocol (PTP) to transfer images digitally via USB and Wifi from the camera to PC.

"Initially focused on image transfer, this protocol has evolved to include dozens of different commands that support anything from taking a live picture to upgrading the camera’s firmware," reads the report.

Check Point Research made an attempt to get access to such cameras and exploit vulnerabilities in the protocol so that they can infect the camera. For this research, the company used the Canon EOS 80D which offers both Wi-Fi and USB connectivity.

The researchers got the breakthrough and succeed to find vulnerabilities in the PTP. The report suggests that this protocol is standard in all the cameras from all the brands which make all the DSLR cameras equally vulnerable.

Here's How To Avoid Malware Attack

Make sure your camera is using the latest firmware version, and install a patch if available.

Turn off the camera's WiFi when not in use.

When using WiFi, prefer using the camera as the WiFi access point, rather than connecting your camera to a public WiFi network.

