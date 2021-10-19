Apple M1 Pro, Apple M1 Max Explained: Most Powerful Apple Silicon Features oi-Vivek

Apple's new MacBook Pro is finally official, which now comes with the new Apple Silicon -- the M1 Pro or the M1 Max. The Apple M1 Pro and the M1 Max are the latest and the most powerful processors from Apple, which offers up to 64GB of unified memory along with up to 32-core GPU and a 10-core CPU.

Both the 14-inch and the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro will be available with the Apple M1 Pro or the Apple M1 Max. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Apple Silicon, powering the new MacBook Pro. Just like the Apple M1, the Apple M1 Pro and the Apple M1 Max are based on 5nm fabrication and offer twice the amount of transistors when compared to the M1.

Apple M1 Pro Features And Specifications

The Apple Silicon M1 Pro has a 10-core CPU with five high-performance cores and five efficient cores. Similarly, the Apple M1 Pro also offers a 16-core GPU, which is double that of the Apple M1. Similarly, the Apple M1 Pro can also offer up to 32GB of unified memory, which will be used by both CPU and GPU.

When it comes to memory bandwidth, the Apple M1 Pro can offer up to 200GB/s of data transfer speed along with a 16-core Neural Engine. They also have a dedicated Thunderbolt controller with support for Thunderbolt 4, where, users can connect high-resolution external displays without any issue.

Apple M1 Max Features And Specifications

Unlike the Apple M1 Pro, the Apple M1 Max comes in two variants. The base model has the same 10-core CPU along with a 24-core GPU, while the top-tier model offers a whopping 32-core GPU. It also offers up to double the memory that of the Apple M1 Pro, where, users can configure up to 64GB of unified memory.

The Apple M1 Max also offers double the memory bandwidth when compared to the Apple M1 Pro with a max memory bandwidth of 400GB/s. Both processors now have new multimedia codecs, which are said to improve the video editing or rendering experience on the new Apple MacBook Pro.

