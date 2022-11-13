Baleno Cross Could Break Cover Soon: Will It Get A Strong Hybrid Engine? Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Maruti Suzuki recently updated its popular Brezza SUV in India. With the feature additions, the SUV has now climbed the ladder in terms of pricing. Reportedly, the company will be adding a micro SUV, codenamed YTB, in the segment vacated by the Brezza. Speculated to be named the Baleno Cross, it will be essentially a jacked-up Baleno hatchback with redesigned exteriors to match its SUV credentials.

Will The Baleno Cross Get A Hybrid Powertrain In India?

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback is currently offered with just a single 1.2-litre K12C Dual-Jet petrol engine mated to a mild-hybrid system. The Baleno Cross might be offered with an option of a 1.0-litre Booster Jet engine which produces about 100bhp and 150Nm of torque. In addition to this Maruti-Suzuki could introduce a strong hybrid powertrain with its Baleno Cross.

A recent report suggests that Suzuki is readying an all-new 1.2-liter hybrid powertrain codenamed Z12E for its upcoming new generation Swift and Dzire. It is rumored to be a three-cylinder engine coupled with an electric motor and a battery as opposed to the four-cylinder K12C engine. The new hybrid engine is reportedly built in collaboration with Toyota and may break cover in 2023.

The 1.2-liter engine is expected to deliver an unimaginable 35km/l to 40km/l in the Swift/Dzire. The Baleno Cross due to its additional weight could return anywhere between 30km/l to 35km/l fuel efficiency. If Maruti Suzuki considers plonking this engine in its Baleno Cross, it could shake up the market quite a bit as no compact SUV offers a hybrid engine currently in India.

Baleno Cross: Design, Features

The Baleno Cross has been spotted multiple times during road testing in India. It may be a Baleno hatchback on stilts but gets a different fascia, which seems inspired by the Grand Vitara. The headlights and housed in the bumper below the LED DRLs. The ground clearance has increased quite a bit. Expect it to be around 190mm. Over to the rear, it may get a different set of LED tail lights.

The Baleno Cross will be loaded to the gills with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, Heads-Up Display, TPMS, six airbags, ESP, Traction Control, and push-button start, among others. Expect it to be unveiled in early 2023 in the Indian market.

