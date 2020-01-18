ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Sale Vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Best Deals On Smartphones, TVs, And More

    By
    The Amazon sale is already live for its Prime members. But for the other, the sale will start today (January 19). Whereas the Flipkart Republic Day Sale is also scheduled to start on the same date, and it will last till January 22. Both Amazon and the Flipkart have been teasing many benefits on their platforms. The e-commerce giants have already announced cashback, discounts, and exchange offers. Here are the details.

    Amazon Great Indian Sale Vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Offers

    The major difference between both Amazon and Flipkart sale is the discount that the companies are offering. Amazon is providing a 40 percent discount on smartphones. The company is offering this benefit on both mid-range and high-end smartphones. The deals include Apple iPhone XR, which is now available at Rs. 42,900. While, Nokia 4.2 is priced at Rs. 5,999, Samsung M30s will be available at Rs. 12,499, and there is an Rs.1,000 discount on Redmi Note 8 Pro.

    Besides, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on Reno 10x Zoom and LG G8. The LG G8 will cost you Rs. 35,990. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom will be available at Rs. 33,990. In addition, buyers will be getting a 60 percent discount on televisions and appliances.

    Let's move to Flipkart Republic Day sale, where it is offering 80 percent discounts on electronics and accessories. The buyers will get a 50 percent discount on smartwatches. Headphones and speakers will be available at a 70 percent discount. The company has also announced that it will offer Redmi 8A at Rs. 5,999. Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will be available at Rs. 27,999. The Apple iPhone 7 32GB will be available at Rs. 24,999. Lastly, the base variant of Xiaomi Mi A3 is available at Rs. 11,999.

