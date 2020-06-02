How To Download TikTok Videos On Phone Without Watermark

TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps on the Google Play Store and the App Store. There are many reasons to download TikTok videos, for they are often funny and many times addictive in nature. Sometimes, we see a video on TikTok, but it may take a long time to find it again. This is where TikTok video download features come in handy.

How To Download TikTok Videos?

Before downloading TikTok videos, users need to ensure that the respective account is public. They should also check that the setting allows others to download their videos. To download TikTok videos on your phone, open the app > select the video you wish to download > click on Share Video > Save Video. This will automatically save the TikTok video on your phone's local storage or gallery.

Where Are TikTok Videos Saved After Download?

As noted, once you download the TikTok video on your phone, it goes to the gallery or the local storage on your phone. If you're downloading TikTok videos on your computer, it will be saved in the Downloads section of your PC.

How To Get TikTok Video Link?

Getting the TikTok video link is quite easy. Select the video you wish to get the link > click on the Share button > tap on Copy Link option. The TikTok video link will be copied to the clipboard and you can paste wherever needed. On the PC, you simply need to find the TikTok video and copy the link from the address bar on top.

How To Save/Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark?

We understand that the TikTok watermark can be annoying, especially as it hides parts of the frame and keeps moving about. Worry not, there are ways to download TikTok videos without the watermark. There is no direct method to download TikTok videos without the watermark, but you can do it on other websites. Do note that this step is a bit tricky.

Step 1: Open the TikTok app, select the video you wish to download, click the Share button, and tap Copy Link. If you're doing it on the PC, simply copy the link from the address bar.

Step 2: One of the websites to download TikTok videos without the watermark is musicallydown.com. Click on www.musicallydown.com and paste the video link in the search box.

Step 3: Next, ensure to Enable "Video with Watermark" setting is unchecked. Click on download. You TikTok video will be saved without the watermark. We advise readers to credit original creators of the TikTok videos if you're sharing it elsewhere.

How To Download Live TikTok Videos?

Firstly, live TikTok videos allow users to download it from the app. Here, instead of the moving TikTok watermark, there's only a small static watermark in the lower-right corner of the video. Readers should note that live TikTok video download is available only on the iPhone for now. Follow these steps for live TikTok video download:

Step 1: Open the TikTok app on the iPhone, select the video you wish to download, click on the Share button, and tap on Live photo option. This option automatically saves the TikTok video as a Live Photo in the iPhone Photos app.

Step 2: Next go to the Photos app and find the Live Photos section. Here, open the iOS share sheet, scroll down to find an option Save as Video. This will automatically convert the Live Photo as a video.