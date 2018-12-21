Amazon EMI Fest Offers: Get Nokia 8, Galaxy S9 Plus, Oppo R17 Pro, Xperia XZ2 and more on EMI

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Death Of Cows Is More Worrisome Than Human Lives For This BJP MLA
- Zero Movie Review: Shahrukh Khan As Bauua Singh Stands Tall And Paints The Sky With Heartfelt Emotions
- Biggest Controversies That Shook The Tech Industry In 2018
- Flashback 2018 — Top Test Innings By India Batsmen
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Wins The Indian Motorcycle Of The Year IMOTY 2019 Award
- Claustrophobia: Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- How Is Home Loan Application In Spouse's Name Beneficial?
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
This Christmas and New Year season, Amazon India is hosting enticing offers and deals. The online retailer is offering numerous offers to entice prospective buyers across a wide variety of products. The latest one that Amazon is offering is the EMI offers on numerous smartphones. This offer is clubbed with benefits from its partners as well.
The Amazon EMI Fest offers are valid from December 21, 2018 to January 2, 2019. During the period of this sale, buyers can get additional discounts on using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on choosing EMI payment option. Buyers can get 10% off on using an HDFC Bank debit card and 5% off on credit cards.
If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone and pay for the same via EMI payment options, then you can avail this Amazon EMI Fest offer as you can get additional discounts on using select cards. Do check out the list of smartphones under this offer from below.
Nokia 8.1 (EMI starts at Rs 1,271. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,914. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (EMI starts at Rs 3,196. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Oppo R17 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 2,165. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Vivo V11 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 1,223. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo Find X (EMI starts at Rs 2,824. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y95 (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 (EMI starts at Rs 1,741. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP wide-angle lens + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera +5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Oppo A83 (EMI starts at Rs 423. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V9 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 847. No Cost EMI available )
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery