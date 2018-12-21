Amazon EMI Fest Offers: Get Nokia 8, Galaxy S9 Plus, Oppo R17 Pro, Xperia XZ2 and more on EMI

This Christmas and New Year season, Amazon India is hosting enticing offers and deals. The online retailer is offering numerous offers to entice prospective buyers across a wide variety of products. The latest one that Amazon is offering is the EMI offers on numerous smartphones. This offer is clubbed with benefits from its partners as well.

The Amazon EMI Fest offers are valid from December 21, 2018 to January 2, 2019. During the period of this sale, buyers can get additional discounts on using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on choosing EMI payment option. Buyers can get 10% off on using an HDFC Bank debit card and 5% off on credit cards.

If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone and pay for the same via EMI payment options, then you can avail this Amazon EMI Fest offer as you can get additional discounts on using select cards. Do check out the list of smartphones under this offer from below.

Nokia 8.1 (EMI starts at Rs 1,271. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,914. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (EMI starts at Rs 3,196. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Oppo R17 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 2,165. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging Vivo V11 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 1,223. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Oppo Find X (EMI starts at Rs 2,824. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y95 (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A9 (EMI starts at Rs 1,741. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP wide-angle lens + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera +5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Oppo A83 (EMI starts at Rs 423. No Cost EMI available) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V9 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 847. No Cost EMI available ) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery