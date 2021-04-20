Just In
- just now BSNL Broadband Plans: Best BSNL Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Data Limit, Validity Details
-
- 5 min ago WhatsApp Pink Scam Allowing Hackers To Breach Your Privacy; How To Stay Safe?
- 46 min ago Vivo V21 5G India Launch Teased; 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie Camera Confirmed
- 47 min ago COVID-19 Vaccine For All Above 18: How To Register, Check Vaccine Center, Download Certificate
Don't Miss
- News JKBOSE 11th result 2020 for Kashmir Division declared: Direct link here
- Sports IPL 2021: PUMA signs long-term partnership deal with Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal
- Education ICSE Board Exam 2021: ICSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Check Details
- Finance Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Files IPO Draft Papers with SEBI
- Movies Deepika Padukone’s Comment On Husband Ranveer Singh’s Post Will Leave You In Splits
- Automobiles Tata HBX Micro-SUV Spied Testing Once Again Ahead Of Launch: Details & More!
- Lifestyle Airport Fashion: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Twin In White As They Head To Maldives Post Covid Recovery
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Lakshadweep In April 2021
Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones
Today is your last chance to buy your favorite smartphone at Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale. For Poco lovers, this might be the right time to grab their favorite smartphone. You can purchase the latest Poco X3 Pro with a discount of 20 percent off, while the high-end model of the Poco C3 is now available at Rs. 8,499 instead of Rs. 8,999. Other phones on the list include the Poco M3, M2 Pro, and more.
Alongside, the e-commerce site is also offering several banks offer. So, check the below smartphone list quickly which all are available at a discount price during Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale.
POCO M3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)
POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
POCO M2 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)
POCO X3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
POCO C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
34,390
-
53,975
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710
-
33,999
-
58,000
-
60,000
-
65,999