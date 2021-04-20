Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones

Alongside, the e-commerce site is also offering several banks offer. So, check the below smartphone list quickly which all are available at a discount price during Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale.

POCO M3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

POCO M2 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

POCO X3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO C3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

POCO C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.