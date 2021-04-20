ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones

    By
    |

    Today is your last chance to buy your favorite smartphone at Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale. For Poco lovers, this might be the right time to grab their favorite smartphone. You can purchase the latest Poco X3 Pro with a discount of 20 percent off, while the high-end model of the Poco C3 is now available at Rs. 8,499 instead of Rs. 8,999. Other phones on the list include the Poco M3, M2 Pro, and more.

    Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale
     

    Alongside, the e-commerce site is also offering several banks offer. So, check the below smartphone list quickly which all are available at a discount price during Flipkart Mobile Canvas Sale.

    POCO M3

    POCO M3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

    POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X3 Pro

    POCO X3 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

    POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 Pro
     

    POCO M2 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

    POCO M2 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X3

    POCO X3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

    POCO X3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO C3

    POCO C3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

    POCO C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
