Last Week Most Trending Smartphones In India: Xiaomi Mix 4, Redmi 10, Google Pixel 5a 5G And More
Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, and other brands have retained their spots among the most popular smartphone brands in India. Today, the phone market is diverse and multiple options are available for all budgets. At the same time, there's tough competition between brands the new models entering the market. This is why we've made a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India to give you an insight into the latest market trends and growth. Here's everything you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India:
Topping the list is Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India includes smartphones like the Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi Redmi 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and more. These phones have been popular ever since they debuted in the market.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India also includes several Samsung phones. Among these include the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. These foldable phones are the talk of the town for their unique features, cameras, water-resistant features, and stylish design. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is also trending in India.
Additionally, devices like the Google Pixel 5a 5G, Poco X3 Pro, and the iQOO 8 Pro are also part of the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India. iQOO 8 Pro is yet to debut in the market just like the Google Pixel 5a 5G. All these phones are tipped to pack some of the latest features and debut with an attractive price tag.
Xiaomi Mix 4
- 6.67-inch (2400×x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display
- Up to 3.0GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 108MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camer
- 20MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Google Pixel 5a 5G
- 6.34-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with 84° ultra-wide lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Pixel Imprint - Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust Resistant (IP67)
- 5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE
- 4,680mAh (Typical) / 4620mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- 1.9-inch (260 x 512 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 302ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G
- Water resistant (IPX8)
- USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- 3300mAh (Typical) battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
iQOO 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP+ 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh (Typical) / 4240mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
18,999
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999