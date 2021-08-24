Last Week Most Trending Smartphones In India: Xiaomi Mix 4, Redmi 10, Google Pixel 5a 5G And More

Topping the list is Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India includes smartphones like the Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi Redmi 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and more. These phones have been popular ever since they debuted in the market.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India also includes several Samsung phones. Among these include the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. These foldable phones are the talk of the town for their unique features, cameras, water-resistant features, and stylish design. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is also trending in India.

Additionally, devices like the Google Pixel 5a 5G, Poco X3 Pro, and the iQOO 8 Pro are also part of the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones In India. iQOO 8 Pro is yet to debut in the market just like the Google Pixel 5a 5G. All these phones are tipped to pack some of the latest features and debut with an attractive price tag.

Xiaomi Mix 4

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400×x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display

Up to 3.0GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

108MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camer

20MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Key Specs



6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Google Pixel 5a 5G

Key Specs

6.34-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP + 16MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with 84° ultra-wide lens, f/2.0 aperture

Pixel Imprint - Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Water and dust Resistant (IP67)

5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE

4,680mAh (Typical) / 4620mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Key Specs

7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Key Specs



6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

1.9-inch (260 x 512 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 302ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G

Water resistant (IPX8)

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

3300mAh (Typical) battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

iQOO 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP+ 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh (Typical) / 4240mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs



6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs