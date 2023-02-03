Nokia C31 vs Samsung Galaxy M04: Comparison Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Nokia C31 and the Samsung Galaxy M04 are budget smartphones and were launched towards the end of 2022. Both devices come from reputed brands and offer 4G connectivity, big displays, octa-core processors, and large batteries. Choosing one smartphone could be a daunting task for many. But, our comparison will simplify it for you. So, without any further ado, let's pit them against each other.

Nokia C31 vs Samsung Galaxy M04: Design

The Nokia C31 boasts a premium-looking design of the two. It comes with a camera island at the rear, which houses the triple rear camera sensors. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back, which is a bit odd. The smartphone measures 169.2 x 78 x 8.6 mm and weighs about 200 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a unibody design and two flush-fitted circular camera rings at the back. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor. It measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm and weighs about 188 grams.

Nokia C31 vs Samsung Galaxy M04: Display

The Nokia C31 sports a large 6.75-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Nokia C31 gets a teardrop notch on the display for the front-facing camera. In comparison, the Galaxy M04 comes with a waterdrop notch at the front.

Nokia C31 vs Samsung Galaxy M04: Performance

The Nokia C31 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A, which is based on a dated 28nm fabrication process. It can surely deliver performance but at the expense of battery life. The Samsung Galaxy M04 is better in this regard as it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset built on a relatively efficient 12nm fabrication process.

Nokia C31 vs Samsung Galaxy M04: Cameras

The Nokia C31 comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy M04 gets a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Both smartphones get a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Nokia C31 vs Samsung Galaxy M04: Battery

The Nokia C31 packs in a 5050mAh battery coupled with a 10W charging via a microUSB port. The Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 15W charging support via a USB Type-C port.

Nokia C31 vs Samsung Galaxy M04: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy M04 packs in a more powerful and efficient processor compared to the Nokia C31. It also offers faster charging speeds and a USB Type-C port, which the Nokia C31 lacks. This makes the Samsung Galaxy M04 the winner of this bout.

