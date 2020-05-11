Just In
Realme Narzo 10 Vs Other Affordable Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
After over a month's time, the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A have been launched in India. These new smartphones feature some common traits such as a similar battery, connectivity features, and display. Of the two, the Realme Narzo 10 is an advanced offering with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.
The Realme Narzo 10 series features notable specifications and features that are commonly seen in many affordable devices launched recently in the market such as a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for both reverse charging and 18W fast charging. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage space as well.
Having said that the Realme Narzo 10 has been launched with notable specs and features for Rs. 11,999, here we have listed some notable affordable smartphone rivals of the newly launched smartphone under Rs. 15,000.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
OPPO A5 2020
MRP: Rs. 11,400
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Realme 6
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
MRP: Rs. 14,799
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
