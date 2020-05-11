Realme Narzo 10 Vs Other Affordable Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

The Realme Narzo 10 series features notable specifications and features that are commonly seen in many affordable devices launched recently in the market such as a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for both reverse charging and 18W fast charging. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage space as well.

Having said that the Realme Narzo 10 has been launched with notable specs and features for Rs. 11,999, here we have listed some notable affordable smartphone rivals of the newly launched smartphone under Rs. 15,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

OPPO A5 2020

MRP: Rs. 11,400

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A30

MRP: Rs. 14,799

Key Specs

