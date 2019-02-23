Top 15 smartphones to buy in India with wireless charging support

ENGLISH

    Here are the top 15 premium smartphones available in India with wireless charging capability. Along with the standard fast charging, these smartphones do offer wireless charging as a convenient feature to charge without connecting a cable. Do note that these are the premium range smartphones, which cost at least Rs 25,000.

    The wireless technology helps in dealing with those pesky cables - just drop it on a pad and watch everything light up. However, there are a few drawbacks to keep in mind. Wireless charging usually takes longer than using a cable, and makes phones difficult to use while charging.

    Wireless charging is mainly available on high-end phones with glass backs - metal and wireless charging don't mix. Not every flagship has the technology, but more and more manufacturers are hopping on the bandwagon. Phones with the feature either support the PMA or Qi standard, although Qi is the more popular choice.

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
    • Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) Octa-core
    • 512 GB, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
    • microSD, up to 512 GB
    • 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
    • 8 MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Key Specs

    • Attractively curved 6.44-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • 16MP + 16MP + 13MP triple rear cameras
    • 8MP and 5MP front shooters
    • 128GB ROM
    • Expandable up to 400GB
    • 4,100mAh Li-on battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10e

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch full HD+(1080 x 2280 pixels) resolution Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 octa-core processor
    • 6GB RAM or 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
    • Expandable via microSD card with up to 512GB support
    • Dual cameras at the back with OIS which uses a 12MP wide-angle sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 along with the 16MP sensor being an ultra-wide angle one
    • 10MP selfie camera
    • 3,100mAh non-removable battery which comes with quick charging and wireless charging
    • One UI based on Android 9.0(Pie)

    Samsung Galaxy Note9

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with quick charging and wireless charging

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 inches QHD + Super Amoled Infinity display with capacitive touchscreen, offering resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels at 570 ppi
    • Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845( USA and China ), and Exynos 9810 octa( EMEA ), that is coupled with Adreno 630 GPU( USA and China ) and Mali-G72 MP18( EMEA )
    • 4GB RAM and 64/256GB default memory capacity
    • Expandable up to another 400GB with the help of a microSD card
    • Dual pixel autofocus camera of 12MP OIS(F1.5/F2.4) camera with laser combination, OIS, panorama, hyperlapse, auto/pro, selective focus and digital zoom up to 8 times
    • Up front, the smartphone uses a 8MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture
    • 3000 mah battery with wireless fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3500 mAh Battery with Wireless Charging

    Apple iPhone X

    Key Specs

    • Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature
    • Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
    • Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery with fast wireless charging, providing talk-time of 21 hours

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant Animoji
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery with fast wireless charging

    Apple iPhone SE

    Key Specs

    • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 1642 mAh battery with wireless charging

    Apple iPhone XS

    Key Specs

    • 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
    • 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
    • iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory expandable and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 2658mAH lithium-ion battery with fast wireless charging

    Apple iPhone 8

    Key Specs

    • Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
    • Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
    • Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time with wireless charging

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    • 2691mAh Battery with wireless charging

    LG V30 ThinQ

    Key Specs

    • 6.0- inch OLED FullVision Display
    • 2.45 GHz x 4 +1.9 GHz x 4 Octa-Core MSM8998
    • 64GB storage
    • Expandable up to 2TB
    • DUAL REAR CAMERAS: 16MP Normal Angle 71-degree with f/1.6, OIS 2.0 + 13MP Wide Angle 120-degree with f/1.9
    • FRONT CAMERA: 5MP Wide Angle 90-degree
    • IP68
    • 3,300 mAh Non-Removable with Quick Charge 3.0
    • Wireless Charging

    LG V40 ThinQ

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V40+ ThinQ) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with LG UX
    • 12MP rear camera and 16MP camera and 12MP camera
    • 8MP front camera, secondary 5MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra and 8MP camera
    • 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200 mAh (typical) battery with wireless charging

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
