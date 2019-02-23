Top 15 smartphones to buy in India with wireless charging support Features oi-Harish Kumar These are the best wireless charging smartphones available in India

Here are the top 15 premium smartphones available in India with wireless charging capability. Along with the standard fast charging, these smartphones do offer wireless charging as a convenient feature to charge without connecting a cable. Do note that these are the premium range smartphones, which cost at least Rs 25,000.

The wireless technology helps in dealing with those pesky cables - just drop it on a pad and watch everything light up. However, there are a few drawbacks to keep in mind. Wireless charging usually takes longer than using a cable, and makes phones difficult to use while charging.

Wireless charging is mainly available on high-end phones with glass backs - metal and wireless charging don't mix. Not every flagship has the technology, but more and more manufacturers are hopping on the bandwagon. Phones with the feature either support the PMA or Qi standard, although Qi is the more popular choice.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Specs 6.1 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) Octa-core

512 GB, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

microSD, up to 512 GB

12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera

8 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs Attractively curved 6.44-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED display

16MP + 16MP + 13MP triple rear cameras

8MP and 5MP front shooters

128GB ROM

Expandable up to 400GB

4,100mAh Li-on battery Samsung Galaxy S10e Key Specs 5.8-inch full HD+(1080 x 2280 pixels) resolution Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 octa-core processor

6GB RAM or 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable via microSD card with up to 512GB support

Dual cameras at the back with OIS which uses a 12MP wide-angle sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 along with the 16MP sensor being an ultra-wide angle one

10MP selfie camera

3,100mAh non-removable battery which comes with quick charging and wireless charging

One UI based on Android 9.0(Pie) Samsung Galaxy Note9 Key Specs 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with quick charging and wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Key Specs 5.8 inches QHD + Super Amoled Infinity display with capacitive touchscreen, offering resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels at 570 ppi

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845( USA and China ), and Exynos 9810 octa( EMEA ), that is coupled with Adreno 630 GPU( USA and China ) and Mali-G72 MP18( EMEA )

4GB RAM and 64/256GB default memory capacity

Expandable up to another 400GB with the help of a microSD card

Dual pixel autofocus camera of 12MP OIS(F1.5/F2.4) camera with laser combination, OIS, panorama, hyperlapse, auto/pro, selective focus and digital zoom up to 8 times

Up front, the smartphone uses a 8MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture

3000 mah battery with wireless fast charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Key Specs 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Apple iPhone X Key Specs Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature

Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery with fast wireless charging, providing talk-time of 21 hours Apple iPhone XS Max Key Specs 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant Animoji

Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery with fast wireless charging Apple iPhone SE Key Specs 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

Non-removable Li-Ion 1642 mAh battery with wireless charging Apple iPhone XS Key Specs 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory expandable and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2658mAH lithium-ion battery with fast wireless charging Apple iPhone 8 Key Specs Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time with wireless charging Apple iPhone 8 Plus Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0 LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery with wireless charging LG V30 ThinQ Key Specs 6.0- inch OLED FullVision Display

2.45 GHz x 4 +1.9 GHz x 4 Octa-Core MSM8998

64GB storage

Expandable up to 2TB

DUAL REAR CAMERAS: 16MP Normal Angle 71-degree with f/1.6, OIS 2.0 + 13MP Wide Angle 120-degree with f/1.9

FRONT CAMERA: 5MP Wide Angle 90-degree

IP68

3,300 mAh Non-Removable with Quick Charge 3.0

Wireless Charging LG V40 ThinQ Key Specs 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V40+ ThinQ) storage

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with LG UX

12MP rear camera and 16MP camera and 12MP camera

8MP front camera, secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro Key Specs 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra and 8MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery with wireless charging