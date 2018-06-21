Weekend offers on budget smartphones: Redmi Note 5, Moto G6 Play, Galaxy J6 and more

Related Articles
Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. The pieces of hardware come with smart features and functionality that make our lives easy. With the competition growing each passing day, we see new smartphones getting launched everyday.
No budget smartphones have also become efficient enough to handle extensive tasks easily. So if you are someone who is planning to ditch their feature phones and buy a new budget smartphone, here are few of the deals and offers you can get this weekend.
The lineup includes device such as Redmi Note 5, Moto G6 Play, Galaxy J6 and more. So check out the list and make your purchase decision simpler.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹500/month with 25% Down Payment
- . Other EMIs from ₹399/month
- View Plans
- Get upto ₹11,000 off on exchange
- Buy with Exchange
- Get upto Rs.5600 Buyback value. Scroll down to purchase Buyback Guarantee at Rs.99 only.
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C
- Partner OfferJio : Get ₹2200 cashback, Recharge with Rs198/299 Per month
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹2,749/month
- Other EMIs from ₹548/month
- View Plans
- Get upto ₹12,200 off on exchange
- Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹1110 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.T&C
- Bank Offer₹1,500 Cashback* on ICICI Credit and Debit Cards
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 9 Lite
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹459/month with 25% Down Payment
- . Other EMIs from ₹366/month
- View Plans
- Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange
- Buy with Exchange
- Get upto Rs.4400 Buyback value. Scroll down to purchase Buyback Guarantee at Rs.99 only.
- Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Honor 7A (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
15% off on RealME 1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
6% off on Vivo Y83 (Gold) with Offers
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM, 32GB Internal Storage, expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery