Weekend offers on budget smartphones: Redmi Note 5, Moto G6 Play, Galaxy J6 and more

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. The pieces of hardware come with smart features and functionality that make our lives easy. With the competition growing each passing day, we see new smartphones getting launched everyday.

No budget smartphones have also become efficient enough to handle extensive tasks easily. So if you are someone who is planning to ditch their feature phones and buy a new budget smartphone, here are few of the deals and offers you can get this weekend.

The lineup includes device such as Redmi Note 5, Moto G6 Play, Galaxy J6 and more. So check out the list and make your purchase decision simpler.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Offers:

No Cost EMIs from ₹500/month with 25% Down Payment

. Other EMIs from ₹399/month

View Plans

Get upto ₹11,000 off on exchange

Buy with Exchange

Get upto Rs.5600 Buyback value. Scroll down to purchase Buyback Guarantee at Rs.99 only.

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C

Partner OfferJio : Get ₹2200 cashback, Recharge with Rs198/299 Per month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto G6 Play Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹2,749/month

Other EMIs from ₹548/month

View Plans

Get upto ₹12,200 off on exchange

Buy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹1110 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.T&C

Bank Offer₹1,500 Cashback* on ICICI Credit and Debit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 9 Lite Offers:

No Cost EMIs from ₹459/month with 25% Down Payment

. Other EMIs from ₹366/month

View Plans

Get upto ₹10,000 off on exchange

Buy with Exchange

Get upto Rs.4400 Buyback value. Scroll down to purchase Buyback Guarantee at Rs.99 only.

Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Honor 7A (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 15% off on RealME 1 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery 13% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 6% off on Vivo Y83 (Gold) with Offers Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM, 32GB Internal Storage, expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery