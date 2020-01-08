Apple iPhone 12 Concept Images Show Revamped Design News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple has recently launched its latest iPhone 11 series back in September 2019. However, just after the launch, rumors about the iPhone 12 started surfacing, creating buzz about the 2020 Apple flagship phone. However, the company has still not confirmed anything about the smartphone. According to rumors, Apple is planning to add 3D depth sensor to the rear camera setup and it will also feature a new screen size.

Now, it has been reported that the company will launch three models in the upcoming flagship series which includes iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The upcoming iPhone series is expected to arrive with brand new design, and for the first time since 2017 Apple will change the design of its iPhone entirely.

Since the launch of iPhone X the company is following the same design and mostly all the iPhone flagship phones look roughly similar in design. However, last year also there was too much buzz on the web claiming that Apple is going to revamp the entire design, but it was still somehow same. Now ConceptsiPhone has uploaded a video on YouTube channel showcasing the concept images of next-generation iPhone models.

The iPhone model in the video is designed by keeping the description of what Ming-Chi Kuo suggested last year. The iPhone in the video shows a rounded rectangular design which is quite familiar to us. The concept images also suggest that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup placed in square shape. Meanwhile, the ironic notch is removed from the iPhone concept design and it shows a thin bezel at the top housing the front camera setup.

Besides, the concept model of alleged iPhone 12 also shows an integrated fingerprint sensor on the display. The SIM tray is placed on the right side along with the power button. On the left, the concept design houses the silent button and volume rockers. Apart from iPhone 12, the video also showcases a concept design of the upcoming iPhone SE 2.

