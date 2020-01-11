Black Shark 3 Could Be World's First 16GB RAM Phone News oi-Vivek

It looks like we might soon have an Android phone with the highest amount of RAM that we have seen on any smartphone. According to a report, the upcoming Black Shark 3 will be the first smartphone to offer a whopping 16GB RAM. In addition to that, the device is also expected to support the 5G network.

Just a few years ago, smartphones used to offer 256MB of RAM. Even today, some of the entry-level phones offer either 512MB or 1GB RAM, whereas high-end smartphones like the OnePlus 7 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will offer up to 12GB RAM, which is currently the benchmark RAM amount in Android ecosystem.

Black Shark 3 Possible Specifications

The Black Shark 3 will be the successor to the Black Shark 2 Pro and will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Though the rumors suggest that the phone will offer 16GB RAM, we also expect the company to offer additional variants with 6/8GB RAM at lower pricing. As of now, it is unclear if the company will use LPDDR4 or LPDDR5 RAM type, as the Snapdragon 865 does support the latter version as well.

Do We Need 16GB RAM On A Phone?

One might say that 16GB RAM on a smartphone will definitely be an overkill. However, it all depends on the brand's implementation. Nowadays, RAM on a smartphone is not only used to keep the apps in memory, but it is also being used as a cache memory for the camera for faster response time and shutter speed.

Having a 16GB RAM on a phone will make it future proof and a user can keep dozens of apps and games open in the background. However, it might take a hit on battery life, and it is expected to make a lot of noise in the smartphone industry for being the first smartphone with 16GB RAM.

