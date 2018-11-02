Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Get up to Rs. 5,000 off on Asus smartphones

Flipkart is hosting the Big Diwali Sale from November 1 to November 5. During this festive season sale, the e-commerce portal offers several attractive deals and offers on a wide range of products. As a part of the Diwalli sale, the entire range of Asus smartphones will be available at alluring discounts.

Well, the Asus smartphones available on discount include the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, flagship Asus Zenfone 5z and the newly launched Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1. There are some discounts and partner offers along with no cost EMI on these devices. So, let's take a look at these offers from below.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The USP of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is its capacious 5000mAh battery. Notably, it is the first one from Asus to run stock Android out of the box. It is available at Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 discount during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Eventually, you can buy the 3GB variant of the device will be priced at Rs. 9,999. And, the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of this smartphone get Rs. 2,000 discount taking them down to Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. There will be no cost EMI payment option for 3 and 6 months along with 10% additional discount on using an SBI credit card.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

The Asus flagship smartphone is available in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These are available at a massive Rs. 5,000 discount taking them down to Rs. 24,999, Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999 respectively. The no cost EMI and 10% discount remain the same.

Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1

These newly launched Asus smartphones are priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 7,499 and will get no cost EMI for 3 and 6 months. Notably, these devices were launched for Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 8,999. At the time of launch, it was said that there will be a discount for a limited time period. Also, there will be an additional 10% discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase just like the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone 5Z.