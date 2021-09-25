Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Great Offers On Google Pixel 4A, Infinix Hot 10s And Oppo A53s 5G News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Flipkart has announced that it will host the Big Billion Days Sale 2021 from October 7 to October 12. The sale will provide numerous discounts and offers across product categories. Smartphone buyers can get a heavy discount on their favorite products. Besides this, there will be partner discounts as well.

While there will be a six-day sale on account of the upcoming festival season, the Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale while the non-Plus members can also get discounts by redeeming their SuperCoins. The Flipkart sale will provide a 10 percent additional instant discount on using an Axis Bank or ICICI Bank card for the purchase. Also, there will be assured cashback for those who make purchases using Paytm.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, there will be new product launches as well. Also, you can upgrade to a new smartphone by paying just 70 percent of its cost. Besides these, there will be an additional discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on exchanging an old smartphone during the sale. You can get to know more details as new discounts and offers available on smartphones from various brands via Reveal Calendar on the Flipkart sale page.

We have already come across numerous offers provided during the Flipkart sale. Here, we will come across the discounts and offers available for buyers of Google Pixel 4A, Infinix Hot 10s and Oppo A53s 5G smartphones. Check out these offers from here and decide if which one to buy if you upgrade your smartphone.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Offers On Google Pixel 4A

Talking about the discounts and offers on Google Pixel 4A. Flipkart has teased that the smartphone will be available between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 29,999 during this sale. Notably, the current price of the smartphone is Rs. 31,999 and it was available previously for Rs. 29,999. Having said that, we can expect it to cost much lower this time. As of now, the exact discount on the Google Pixel 4a during the sale is not known and it teases it will be priced at Rs. 2_,XXX.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Offers On Infinix Hot 10s

A slew of Infinix smartphones is available at heavily discounted pricing. One such device is the Infinix Hot 10s. The entry-level variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, which was priced at Rs. 9,999 originally will be available at a discounted cost of Rs. 9,499 during the upcoming Flipkart sale. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant will be available at Rs. 10,499 instead of its original cost of Rs. 10,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Offers On Oppo A53s 5G

The Oppo A53s 5G is among the Oppo smartphones that will be available at a discount during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It will be priced at a lesser cost of Rs. 12,990 instead of the original cost of Rs. 16,990. Additionally, there will be other discounts such as partner offers as well.

