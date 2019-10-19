How To Apply For Xiaomi MIUI 11 Global Stable Beta Testing Program News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's latest iteration of custom ROM, the MIUI 11 was launched in India a few days back along with the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. At the time of launch, the company shared the 4-phased rollout schedule as well for the compatible smartphones.

Going by the MIUI update schedule, the first batch of eligible smartphones getting the update includes Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Poco F1. These devices will get the update starting from October 22.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Stable Beta Update Program

Usually, Xiaomi follows the tradition of involving users in the MIUI testing before rolling out the same to these smartphones. Likewise, this year as well, Xiaomi has started looking for MIUI 11 Global Stable testers before others. As per the post on the Mi Community, Xiaomi has confirmed that it is looking for testers for the following devices.

Poco F1

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Rdmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 7S

Redmi 7

Redmi Y3

How To Become MIUI 11 Stable Beta Test

Well, the recruitment for MIUI 11 Global Stable Beta is available for all users of these smartphones but there are limited slots. Here are the criteria to meet to join the beta testing program.

First, you need to install Telegram, the instant messenger app. Then, join the Telegram group of the Mi Community and discuss bugs with the other tests as well as the team. The deadline for applying for the beta program is 9 PM on October 20. The selection for the MIUI 11 Global Stable Beta testing program will happen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Notably, to be selected as a Global Stable Beta tester, you need to be an active member of the Mi Community, India. You should flash the latest stable ROM available for your device to get the updates. Make sure to follow the rules of Mi Community and refrain from posting anything related to the beta team on Social Media, other sections of the forum or anywhere else. For more details visit the Mi Community forum.

