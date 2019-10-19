Just In
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Level Up Your Fashion Game With These Statement Yet Wardrobe-Worthy Outfits
- News INX Media: Chidambaram sought payoff in presence of Mukerjeas and a senior journalist says CBI
- Finance Stock Markets Shut On Oct 21 on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra
- Movies Salman Khan Announces Eid 2020 Release - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
- Sports Nice 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Returning Mbappe stars against nine-man hosts
- Automobiles Odd-Even Rule Returns To Delhi In November: We Have All The Details
- Education 5 Things Students Should Know About MHRD Internship Scheme
- Travel Simple Tips & Tricks For Booking Cheap Flight Tickets In India
How To Apply For Xiaomi MIUI 11 Global Stable Beta Testing Program
Xiaomi's latest iteration of custom ROM, the MIUI 11 was launched in India a few days back along with the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. At the time of launch, the company shared the 4-phased rollout schedule as well for the compatible smartphones.
Going by the MIUI update schedule, the first batch of eligible smartphones getting the update includes Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Poco F1. These devices will get the update starting from October 22.
Xiaomi MIUI 11 Stable Beta Update Program
Usually, Xiaomi follows the tradition of involving users in the MIUI testing before rolling out the same to these smartphones. Likewise, this year as well, Xiaomi has started looking for MIUI 11 Global Stable testers before others. As per the post on the Mi Community, Xiaomi has confirmed that it is looking for testers for the following devices.
- Poco F1
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Rdmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi 7S
- Redmi 7
- Redmi Y3
How To Become MIUI 11 Stable Beta Test
Well, the recruitment for MIUI 11 Global Stable Beta is available for all users of these smartphones but there are limited slots. Here are the criteria to meet to join the beta testing program.
First, you need to install Telegram, the instant messenger app. Then, join the Telegram group of the Mi Community and discuss bugs with the other tests as well as the team. The deadline for applying for the beta program is 9 PM on October 20. The selection for the MIUI 11 Global Stable Beta testing program will happen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Notably, to be selected as a Global Stable Beta tester, you need to be an active member of the Mi Community, India. You should flash the latest stable ROM available for your device to get the updates. Make sure to follow the rules of Mi Community and refrain from posting anything related to the beta team on Social Media, other sections of the forum or anywhere else. For more details visit the Mi Community forum.
-
28,999
-
37,990
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
27,999
-
47,449
-
29,999
-
21,999
-
16,490
-
11,740
-
11,886
-
19,999
-
9,200
-
25,129
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
27,170
-
15,130
-
1,94,000
-
18,970