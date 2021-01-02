Huawei Kirin 9010 Chipset Based On 3nm Architecture Reportedly In Works News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei is on a spree to enhance its product offering. A few months back, Huawei Kirin 9000 and the Kirin 9000E chipsets were launched and powered only the Huawei Mate 40 series. From the looks of it, this processor is soon going to get an upgrade. The Huawei Kirin 9010 is reportedly in development and could be a 3nm SoC.

Huawei Kirin 9010 Chipset Rumored

A tipster named @RODENT950 on Twitter notes that Huawei is working on the next-gen mobile chipset. What makes it more interesting is its rumored 3nm architecture. Presently, top SoC manufacturers like Qualcomm, Apple, and Samsung have rolled out 5nm-based chipsets with the first batch of smartphones rolling out now.

Huawei too launched the Kirin 9000 series based on the 5nm chipset. One might think that the new trend would continue for at least a year or a maximum of two years. It looks like Huawei could set a new trend of a 3nm chipset with the Kirin 9010 chipset. For all we know, the Huawei Mate 50 smartphones could debut with the Huawei Kirin 9010 processors.

Huawei Kirin 9010 SoC: What It Means For Other OEMs

Soon after Huawei debuted the Kirin 9000 series, Samsung followed suit with the Exynos 1080 chipset. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset also launched with the 5nm architecture, and the first batch of smartphones like the Mi 11 are rolling out now. We also have the 5nm Apple A14 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 12 series.

If the Huawei Kirin 9010 chipset is really going to be based on a 3nm board, then it could tip the smartphone dynamics in its favor. Reports speculate Samsung could follow suit and skip a 4nm chipset and head straight to a 3nm chipset. Apple too could launch a 3nm chipset, but that could take another year at the least.

For all we know, Huawei could manage to pull off the 3nm chipset for the upcoming Huawei Mate 50 series, which is expected to launch sometime in Q4 2021. That would make it the first 3nm-based smartphone in the world, beating other OEMs. But it's too early to speculate and we advise taking it with a grain of salt.

